Your every time companion: Nitric Oxide

Looking for an add-on in your workout sessions? Feeling fatigue during your workout sessions?

Have you tried Nitric Oxide yet? If not, let us drag your attention towards this amazing new companion of yours. While some people don’t have any idea about this product/supplement, on the other hand some are using in an extensive manner and diminishing their body health. So using NO in a proper aligned manner with only required doses is a key point to take this in your daily workout.

Where does Nitric Oxide come from: It’s a gas? Yes, a naturally occurring gas that reacts rapidly with oxygen to form nitrogen dioxide, NO2. The body synthesizes nitric oxide from the amino acid L-arginine by means of the enzyme nitric oxide synthase. You can often find NO from food items like spinach, crab, white meat turkey etc.

What does Nitric Oxide do to your body: The main work of Nitric Oxide is to deliver messages between the body’s cells. It plays a vital role in the proper functioning of the blood and activities within your body organs. Many athletes take NO supplements because they believe they make them workout harder and for longer—even though there’s no real evidence supporting the theory.

A research shows : The men who were given powdered supplements (containing arginine and antioxidants) showed a 16.7 percent increase in their anaerobic threshold—the point at which lactic acid starts to accumulate in the muscles—after three weeks. The men given the placebo did not see any increase in their anaerobic thresholds.

How to take intake of Nitric Oxide: Because of the presence of Vitboost N.O. increases blood flow to the muscles. It gives you a blood flow post to “Other” areas of the body as well. But that doesn’t necessarily means that an excessive intake of NO is required. As NO contains Arginine, if taken in excess can lead to diarrhea, weakness and nausea. Consult your doctor before taking this—and any other—supplement.

So make sure, if you holding the hands of your new friend, don’t get too much attached, because you never who things can turn, if the attachment increases.