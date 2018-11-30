Worldwide Yogurt Market Research Report – Analysis and Forecast by 2018-2025

Global Yogurt market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2025, wherein the period from 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2017 is base year. The market study reveals that the global yogurt market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 4% during 2018–2025 in terms of value. The health benefits of eating yogurt includes healthy digestion, protection against colorectal cancer, lower risk of diabetes, improved immune system, enhanced weight & fat loss and reduction of high blood pressure. Rise in awareness of health benefits is resulting in the growing concern among people towards healthier lifestyle which is driving the growth of the yogurt market. In addition, there is a growing demand for supermarkets and hypermarkets as their penetration is increasing which in turn is growing the demand for yogurt market. The Supermarkets and Hypermarket sector has grown over the years, benefiting from a strengthening economy. These factors are constantly accelerating the growth of yogurt market.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers and restraints that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the global yogurt market, key market indicators, and raw material analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global yogurt market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s, Pestle are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Request for Sample of this Report@ https://bit.ly/2OQZ4LR

Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of product type, the market is segmented into Flavoured Yogurt, Regular Yogurt & Low Fat/ Fat-Free Yogurt. Based on the form of yogurt, the market is segmented into Set Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, and Others. Further, the market is bifurcated, on the basis of packaging type into Cup, Pouch, Bottles, and Others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Convenience Store, and Online Store. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global yogurt market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global yogurt market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

Key Stakeholders

· DANONE SA

· Yoplait

· Chobani LLC

· FAGE International S.A.

Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Yogurt Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

The demand for global yogurt market is expected to grow a significant rate, during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the benefits of yogurt and the changing lifestyle of people towards healthier lives are noteworthy factors which are expected to positively impact market growth over the next forthcoming years.

Flavoured Yogurt is the largest segment among the product type. Flavoured Yogurts are beneficial for health and since they are available in so many varieties, they are highly preferred.

Supermarket & Hypermarket are the significant distribution channel of the market. Supermarkets have better visibility of products backed with availability of all types of sizes and packages. Thus, due to dimension, attraction ability and dynamism, Supermarket & Hypermarket are having a positive impact on the industry growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The demand for yogurt in the region is likely to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Best alternative to high protein milk along with increasing western influences is growing the market.

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding of the global yogurt market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

The Global Yogurt Market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them, the major players are DANONE SA, General Mills, Inc., and Sodiaal, Chobani LLC, and FAGE International S.A. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. The manufacturing companies are expected to increase spending on the development of new products. As a result, the companies are likely to collaborate with buyers located in the consumer goods industry for research & development.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Research Framework

Chapter Two: Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive Summary

Chapter Four: Industry Insights

Chapter Five: Global Yogurt Market Overview

Chapter Six: Yogurt Market, By Product

Chapter Seven: Yogurt Market, By Form

Chapter Eight: Yogurt Market, By Packaging

Chapter Nine: Yogurt Market, By Distribution Channel

List of figures

Fig: 1 Global Yogurt Market Segmentation

Fig: 2 Global Yogurt Market Share — 2017, By Product

Fig: 3 Global Yogurt Market Share in 2017, By Form

Fig: 4 Global Yogurt Market 2017, By Distribution Channel

Fig: 5 Global Yogurt Market Share — 2017, By Region

Fig: 6 Global Yogurt Market Industry Ecosystem

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Yogurt Market: Vendor Matrix

Table 2 Global Yogurt Market Size & Forecast, By Flavoured Yogurt, By Region, By Value (USD Million), 2014–2025F

Table 3 Global Yogurt Market Size & Forecast, By Flavoured Yogurt, By Region, By Volume (Million Tons), 2014–2025F

Table 4 Global Yogurt Market Size & Forecast, By Regular Yogurt, By Region, By Value (USD Million), 2014–2025F

Table 5 Global Yogurt Market Size & Forecast, By Regular Yogurt, By Region, By Volume (Million Tons), 2014–2025F

Table 6 Global Yogurt Market Size & Forecast, By Low-Fat Yogurt, By Regi(Million Tons), 2014–2025F on, By Value (USD Million), 2014–2025F

Browse full Research Report@ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/yogurt-market/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

Phone Number: 18666586826