Use Your Mobile Phone To Rent Or Lease Goods!

With the rise in mobile phone and internet penetration, online portals and mobile applications are widely being used to rent or lease goods. These mobile applications and online portals consist of an interface that enables users to view products and choose the desired one to be rented. The online leasing portals may offer various types of products or specialize in a single product. Major products being widely offered for lease through online portals include electronics, furniture, appliances, cameras, automobiles and others.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL CONSUMER GOODS AND GENERAL RENTAL CENTERS MARKET AT USD 205 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for more than one third of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, consumer goods and general rental centers are focusing on digital travel, evolution of ecotourism and rise of adventure tourism. So as to make comprehensive organization and competitive. Due to increase in tourism demand for the rental goods get increased, resulting in high market growth.

Aaron’s was the biggest player in the consumer goods and general rental centers market, with revenues exceeding USD 2.8 billion in 2016. Aaron’s strategy aims at maintaining long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with existing retailer base and address the changing needs of these retailers is critical to the long-term growth.

The consumer goods and general rental centers market is segmented into Consumer Goods Rental; General Rental Centers.

Consumer Goods Rental group comprises establishments primarily engaged in renting or leasing personal and household goods.

General Rental Centers group comprises establishments primarily engaged in renting a range of consumer, commercial and industrial equipment. These establishments typically operate from conveniently located facilities in which they maintain inventories of goods and equipment that are rented for short periods of time. The type of equipment that these establishments provide often includes, but is not limited to, contractors’ and builders’ tools and equipment, home repair tools, lawn and garden equipment, moving equipment and supplies, and party and banquet equipment and supplies.

