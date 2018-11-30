Specialty Silica Market Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Materials Forecast 2022

30 Nov 2018: The Specialty Silica Market global size is expected to value at USD 4.43 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth credited to the rising demand in the automotive as well as paints & coatings sector, and growing need for precipitated silica in the packaged food industry. Some of the key factors attributing to the growth of the specialty silica industry are constant demand of specialty silica in different industrial applications such as rubber, packaged food industry, healthcare sector, paint & coatings sector, production of plastics and abrasives. Significant demand for the specialty silica in production of rubber and a few other industries to achieve high performance level is propelling growth of the specialty silica market in recent years. The use of the precipitated silica provides numerous advantages such as superior wear resistance and wet grip during manufacturing of the tires to offer superior performance.

Subsequently, expansion of the automotive industry in the developing and underdeveloped economies is further expected to drive growth of the market in coming years. Globally, the specialty silica industry is predicted to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market. Additionally, increasing personal expenditure, and rising penetration in various market segments alongside number of latest product launches across different regions of the globe are the key aspects driving the market progress over forecast period. The use of specialty silica is significantly prominent in cosmetics industry as well. Launch of latest set of products with distinct product format and numerous technological advancement in the specialty silica market is boosting industry growth in coming years.

Adoption of specialty silica for production of variety of perfumes and colognes is on the rise, thereby expanding market reach. Similarly, paint and coating market segment is anticipated to gain maximum traction over the forecast period. The application of fumed silica in paint and coating market involves management of rheological properties similar to this otroping drivers, anti-settling drivers and to provide required safety from erosion and oxidation over period of time. The common type of specialty silica such as fumed silica consist of a substantial amount of surface area which is highly preferred in paint and coating industry segment, making the industry most vibrant in the consummation of the specialty silica.

Though the growing presence of substitutes material is one of the critical factors limiting the progress of the specialty silica industry. The use of materials such as carbon black in tire and automotive sectors is further restraining the market growth. Carbon black is considered as a refined chemical that is produced by smoldering hydrocarbons along with regulated quantity of air. Yet, environmental-friendly properties of silica over carbon black, is allowing revolution of the market in the automotive sector.

Various application of the specialty silica includes manufacturing of rubber, plastics, paint coatings, packaged-food industry, health-care sector, and abrasives and refractories. Some of the additional applications of the specialty silica product involves agro-chemicals, de-foamers, plastics, adhesives and sealants. Substantial growth in the demand of specialty silica is creating space for the specialty silica market in agrochemical applications in upcoming years.

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to high-end demand in the construction sector such as the paints and coating segment and presence of leading industry players. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Thailand and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with ever-growing automotive sector, rising construction and infrastructure activities and increasing investment by prominent market players considering potential market opportunities. The key players in the specialty silica industry are Tosoh Co., Wacker Group, Oriental Silicas Co., Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Nippon Aerosil Co., and Evonik Industries.

