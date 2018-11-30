Process Spectroscopy : Growing Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment

The report “Process Spectroscopy Market (Molecular, Atomic, and Mass), Gas Chromatography (Process, and Natural Gas Chromatography), Process Analyzers (Liquid & Gas) , by Component (Hardware and Software User Interface), Industry, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2020”, the Process Analyzers, Gas Chromatography, and Spectroscopy Markets worth 4.98 Billion USD, 3.90 Billion USD, and 22.04 Billion USD by 2020 respectively, the major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of liquid and gas analyzers in the process industries for monitoring process chemistry, including water quality and gases.

♦Know More@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/process-analyzers-market-148603279.html

The gas chromatography market is estimated to reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 8.60% between 2015 and 2020. The market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of gas chromatography techniques in the process industries. Gas chromatographs help in measuring various parameters such as fatty acids, amino acids, fragrances, pesticide residues, and adulterants. The process spectroscopy market is projected to reach USD 22.04 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 8.72% between 2015 and 2020. The factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increased focus on drug safety regulations, where process spectroscopy techniques enable the detection of metals in drug samples.

The process analyzers, gas chromatography, and process spectroscopy markets for the pharmaceutical industry held the largest share in 2014

The global process analyzers, gas chromatography, and process spectroscopy markets are industry driven. Based on industry, these markets have been segmented into oil & gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater, thermal power, food & beverages, pulp & paper, metal & mining, cement & glass, and others. The global process analyzers, gas chromatography, and process spectroscopy markets for the pharmaceutical industry accounted for the largest share in 2014. These markets are expected to grow at a significant rate between 2015 and 2020, driven by increasing adoption of various analyzers in the pharmaceutical industry. In this industry, process analyzers offer drug safety by providing a variety of information on identity, content, quality, purity, and stability of pharmaceutical products.

The process analyzers, gas chromatography, and process spectroscopy markets for the food & beverages industry expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

The process analyzers, gas chromatography, and process spectroscopy markets for the food & beverages industry are estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of gas chromatography and process spectroscopy techniques to determine key ingredients in the different phases of the food and beverages manufacturing cycle. The food & beverages industry requires real-time measurement of various unwanted by-products, which are required for the quality and safety of food products. Therefore, these techniques provide monitoring tools for supplier validation, process optimization, and final product testing in reduced costs and improved quality.

The process analyzers (liquid & gas), gas chromatography, and process spectroscopy markets in the Americas held the largest market size in 2014

The process analyzers (liquid & gas), gas chromatography, and process spectroscopy markets in the Americas held the largest size of the global process analyzers market; however, the markets in APAC are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of these markets include huge investments by the major players in the process industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverages, petrochemical, water & wastewater, and oil & gas among others. The process analyzers and related techniques used in these industries help in identifying various hazardous gases and liquids, thereby providing optimum efficiency pertaining to production and maintenance.

The major players in the global process analyzers (liquid & gas), gas chromatography, and process spectroscopy markets are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AMETEK Process Instruments (U.S.), Applied Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), The Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), GE Analytical Instruments (U.S.), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), PAC L.P. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan), among others.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the process analyzers (liquid & gas), gas chromatography, and process spectroscopy markets such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and recent developments associated with the markets.