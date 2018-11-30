Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Poly Aluminum Chloride Market (by applications (wastewater treatment, cosmetic additive, paper industry, oil and gas and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Poly Aluminum Chloride. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Poly Aluminum Chloride cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Poly Aluminum Chloride growth factors.

The forecast Poly Aluminum Chloride Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Poly Aluminum Chloride on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global poly aluminum chloride market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Poly-aluminum chloride is an inorganic chemical with polymer structure that is soluble in the water. The Poly-aluminum Chloride is present in both powder and the liquid form. The Poly-aluminum Chloride is used as substitute for Alum and Ferrous Sulfate. Formerly, the aluminum was used to clarify the water. However as aluminum is extremely acidic in nature so existing purification process needs additional chemicals. The poly aluminum chloride component is specially used in the water purification process. The Poly-aluminum Chloride has developed to provide the better performance than aluminum in the purification process. In addition, the Poly-aluminum Chloride is also used in the paper industry, cosmetic and personal care products.

Poly Aluminum chloride market was worth XX million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach XX million by 2024. Rapidly growing use of Poly-aluminum Chloride as an alternative for aluminum salt in the purification process is the factor responsible for driving the growth of Poly-aluminum Chloride market worldwide. In addition, the rising use of Poly-aluminum Chloride in the end-use industries such as paper industry, water industry and cosmetic industries owing to its cost effectiveness is likely to escalate the growth of Poly-aluminum Chloride market. Still, the cost associated with the storage of Poly-aluminum Chloride is high, that hampers the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising awareness about the consumption of safe drinking and pure water are projected to create the several opportunities in this market in upcoming years.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the ongoing numerous large scale water treatment activities. Europe is the second largest region in the Poly-aluminum Chloride market. The growing concern about the hygiene, sanitation and water purity among the European population is contributing towards the market growth of Poly-aluminum Chloride

Segment Covered

The report on global poly aluminum chloride market covers segments such as, applications. On the basis of applications the global poly aluminum chloride market is categorized into wastewater treatment, cosmetic additive, paper industry, oil and gas and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global poly aluminum chloride market such as, Kemira, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Synergy Pvt. Ltd, Coyne Chemicals, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd. and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd..

