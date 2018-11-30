Plastic Caps Market by Solution, Service, Installation Type, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

November 30, 2018 – Global Plastic Caps Market is segmented into food, personal & home care products, beverage, pharmaceutical, industrial chemicals and automotive, based on end-user type. Plastic caps are manufactured from thermosetting material as well as thermoplastic material. It is widely used in covering the bottles when liquids are packed. The structure of plastic cap is usually round and upper part of the cap is made from stainless steel which can prevent sharp objects from drilling a hole. The lower part of the cap is made of plastic and can be installed directly on the railing of the bottle.

Commercially, plastic bottle caps are made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and caps from polypropylene (PP). PET is now a better choice for beverage bottle since it is light in weight and break-free. PET is used broadly tested for safety and possesses properties such as pure safe, good barrier, zero leakage, design flexibility and recyclable. Thus, the market for plastic caps is likely to grow at a higher CAGR in the assessment period owing to driving factors.

Plastic caps market is driven by factors such as growing popularity of plastic closures in container types such as gable top, aseptic cartons and stand-up pouches on container types. Additionally, growing technological advancements in the processes such as hot-fill processing is anticipated to fuel market growth for the forecast period. However, stringent norms for caps and closures are likely to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Also, rise in usage of packaging with closures such as blister packaging is likely to hamper the market growth for the forecast period. Plastic caps market is segmented into screw caps and dispensing caps, based on product type. Plastic caps market is segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene and resins, based on raw material.

Plastic caps market geographically spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa. APAC regions such as India and China are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for polymer. Indian market witnessed a massive growth in the recent years and is expected to continue dominating market for the forecast period. North American market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in commercial importance of plastics. European market is somewhat likely to grow at a moderate CAGR owing to stringent regulations pertaining to environment. Middle-East and African markets are anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR owing to rising importance of plastic and polymer.

The key players in the plastic caps market include Amcor, BERICAP holdings, Global Closure Systems, Crown Holdings, Closure Systems International, Blackhawk Molding Company Incorporated, Reynolds Group Holdings, Siligan Holdings, Oriental Containers, Guala Closures Group, Premier Vinyl Solution, Berry Plastics, Pelliconi, etc.

