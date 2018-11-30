Pentachlorophenol Market Growth, Industry Size, Impressive Trends & Forecasts (2018-2025)

November 30, 2018 – Global Pentachlorophenol Market is expected to grow at a lower CAGR in the assessment period. Pentachlorophenol industry witnesses less research & development enabling a static growth in the forecast period. Commercially, the pentachlorophenol uses include protection of wood from fungus. Pentachlorophenol is a manufactured chemical strongly used as a pesticide and industrially used as a wood preservative for railroad ties, and utility poles. Characteristically, pure pentachlorophenol exists as colorless crystal in nature whereas impure pentachlorophenol is dark gray in color and exists in form of dust, beads and flakes.

The chemical was widely used as a pesticide but since 1984 its availability is subject to a number of tests and is very less available to general public. It is still existent and is used in industrial applications certainly as a wood preservative. It can be found in air, water and soil and enters the environment through evaporation from treated wood surfaces, disposal at uncontrolled hazardous waste sites and by treating wood spills. It can be also broken down by sunlight, microorganisms and other chemicals in a certain span of days to months.

Again, pentachlorophenol being hazardous in nature is responsible to cause cancer in workers engaged in high levels of technical grade. Constant exposure to pentachlorophenol in such cases increases liver, adrenal glands and causes nasal tumors. Thus, pentachlorophenol being a hazardous chemical and primarily responsible to cause cancers in humans is likely to decline in much of commercial use. Though, it is banned in most countries the practice of using pentachlorophenol as a wood preservative still prevails, thus, the pentachlorophenol market is likely to grow at a lower CAGR in future

Pentachlorophenol industry is driven by factors such as rising industrialization and urbanization. Particularly, pentachlorophenol is used to protect wood from fungal growth. However, the use of pentachlorophenol is on decline. Some countries have even banned this element owing to stringent regulations pertaining to environment. Pentachlorophenol industry is segmented into insulating gas, agriculture, domestic fields and industry, based on application. Geographically, the pentachlorophenol industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. APAC region is likely to dominate the pentachlorophenol industry owing to wood industries.

U.S. and EU regions are likely to grow at a much lower CAGR in the forecast period owing to ban on usage of pentachlorophenol. Middle-East and African regions are likely to grow in the forecast period at a moderate CAGR in the forecast period owing to its commercial availability and wider usage in wood industries. The key players in the pentachlorophenol industry include KMG Chemicals, Koppers Performance Chemicals, and Biotain Pharma Co Ltd.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Pentachlorophenol in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Pentachlorophenol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

KMG Chemicals

Koppers Performance Chemicals

Biotain Pharma Co., Ltd

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Purity 99%

Purity 97%

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Wood Treatment

Organic Synthesis

Other

Table of Contents

1 Pentachlorophenol Market Overview

2 Global Pentachlorophenol Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Pentachlorophenol Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Pentachlorophenol Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Pentachlorophenol Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Pentachlorophenol Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Pentachlorophenol Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Pentachlorophenol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Pentachlorophenol Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

