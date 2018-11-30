Other Personal Services Global Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share

Other Personal Services Global Market Size:

The global other personal services market was valued at $355.4 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $133.6 billion or 37.5% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $95.6 billion or 26.8% of the global other personal services market.

Other Personal Services Global Market Overview:

Pet care service providers are increasingly using innovative technologies and devices to improve pet care and offer a wide range of services to customers. These devices use Wi-Fi and bluetooth technology to monitor pet motion, activity and food consumption. For instance, pet care businesses are using bark odometers offered by Garmin, a GPS navigation device manufacturer. Pet Check, is a dog walking software which allows pet care centers to effectively track dog movement. Businesses are also using social networks such as Facebook and Instagram to market their services online and to engage with pet owners.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the other personal services market in 2017, accounting for more than 35% of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, in the UK, many personal services employers are progressively offering zero-hours contracts to deal with uncertain consumer demand. Casual contracts or zero-hours contracts enable companies to employ staff without giving work guarantee. Employees are called to work whenever there is “piece work “or “contract work”. They are not provided with any leaves or other employee benefits. This sort of employment is fascinating because there is flexibility of work time.

PayPal was the largest competitor in the market, generating revenues of $2.97 billion in 2017. PayPal’s growth strategy is to involve customers in the compensation annual advisory, ‘say-on-pay’. The growth plans are aligned well with long-term stockholder retention by awarding them over a minimum period of 3 years, with some exceptions.

The other personal services market is segmented into Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services, Photofinishing, Parking Lots And Garages, and All Other Personal Services.

Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing pet care services (except veterinary), such as boarding, grooming, sitting, and training pets.

Photofinishing comprises establishments primarily engaged in developing film and making photographic slides, prints, and enlargements.

Parking Lots And Garages comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating parking lots and parking garages. These establishments provide temporary parking services for motor vehicles, usually on an hourly, daily, or monthly basis.

All Other Personal Services comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing personal services (except personal care services, death care services, drycleaning and laundry services, pet care services, photofinishing services, or parking space and/or valet parking services).

