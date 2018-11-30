Is My Glaucoma Treatable With The iStent Procedure

Columbia, S.C, Nov 23, 2018 – Studies have shown that glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness and can affect over 78 million individuals across the globe. And while not curable, it is treatable to slow or even stop the vision loss from progressing.

Treatments are aimed at reducing the intraocular pressure within the eye, and these treatments can involve invasive surgery and long-term use of expensive eye drops. However, new technological procedures being performed by physicians at The Eye Center in Columbia, SC are using a treatment with cataract surgery to combat the effects of glaucoma. The iStent Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent works by placing a stent within the eye and allowing the eye to drain normally and thus avoiding the clogging found in cataract/glaucoma diseased eyes. When the eye is allowed to drain on a regular basis, the intraocular pressure is reduced.

How Safe Is the iStent Procedure?

According to a study done through several eye centers, 68% of patients who received the iStent treatment remained free of post-surgical complications in the 12 months following surgery. This particular stent used by the physicians in treating cataract/glaucoma at The Eye Center is the smallest and safest device approved by the FDA.

Benefits of the iStent Procedure

When it comes to TREATING glaucoma with surgery, this advanced method of treatment offers an assortment of benefits not found in traditional procedures:

The surgery and recovery are virtually pain-free

Patients will no longer have to use expensive eye drops

The long-term effects of glaucoma (i.e.: blindness) are significantly reduced

The insertion of the stent is permanent, and most patients do not even realize it has been placed

The surgery is covered by medicare and most insurance plans

Am I a Candidate for the iStent Procedure?

If you are a patient who has been diagnosed with cataracts/glaucoma and you are currently using medication/eye drops to combat the effects of these ailments, you are most likely a good candidate for the iStent Procedure. To learn more, visit theeyecentersc.com or schedule a consultation with the folks at The Eye Center in Columbia, SC.

About The Eye Center

The Eye Center is the leading refractive practice in South Carolina, providing full service eye care and specializing in Refractive Surgery – Lasik, AST, PRK, PRELEX, as well as Corneal Transplant and Cataract Surgery.