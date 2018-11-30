Halal Cosmetics Market: Indonesia & Malaysia Most Lucrative Countries in Southeast Asia

Halal products are witnessing an increased demand as Muslim consumers focus on fulfilling their religious obligations. According to “Halal Cosmetics Market: Asia Pacific Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015-2020”, rising awareness about Halal-certified products is fuelling the demand for Halal cosmetics in Southeast Asia.

According to FMI, Halal cosmetics market is anticipated to witness phenomenal growth in Southeast Asia, owing to the high Muslim population in the region. Southeast Asia accounted for 61.2% share of the total Asia market, and FMI expects the region to remain lucrative during the forecast period.

The key factors fuelling the growth of Halal cosmetics in Southeast Asia include increasing awareness among the transdermal nature of cosmetics, rise in personal grooming needs, demand for organic/vegan-friendly cosmetics, and strengthening of the distribution channels.

Key Halal cosmetics companies are looking to consolidate their position in the highly lucrative market in Southeast Asia by widening their product offerings. The companies are leveraging the reach of social media to raise awareness about their products and connect with their target audience.

The Southeast Asia Halal cosmetics market is currently valued at US$ 945.8 Mn and FMI expects it to reach US$ 1037.7 Mn by 2016. During the forecast period 2015-2020, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

Consumer awareness about the use of porcine and other animal-derived ingredients in cosmetics is prompting Muslim consumers in Southeast Asia to opt for Halal-certified cosmetics. Botox procedures in Malaysia and Indonesia have witnessed a drastic reduction owing to concerns about the source of ingredients used in some products.

Demand for Halal skincare and Halal colour cosmetics is robust in Southeast Asia. According to FMI, these two product segments accounted for over 70% share of the Southeast Asia Halal cosmetics market in 2014.

According to FMI, colour cosmetics will remain the dominant product type in Southeast Asia Halal cosmetics market, owing to strong demand for anti-ageing products. The colour cosmetics segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2015-2020 and reach a valuation of US$ 641 Mn.

Demand for Halal hair care is also anticipated to witness robust growth in Southeast Asia in the near future. According to Future Market Insights, the hair care segment will expand at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period and reach a valuation of US$ 240.9 Mn by 2020.

Although FMI maintains a positive outlook on the Halal cosmetics market in Southeast Asia, few factors can pose challenges for its growth. Lack of standard certification guidelines can restrain the entry of new players. The rules and regulations concerning the Halal-certification vary from country to country, and this can impede the growth during the forecast period.

The key players in the Southeast Asia Halal cosmetics market include Martha Tilaar Group, Wipro Unza, Clara International, Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, and Paragon Technology and Innovation.

Martha Tilaar Group has a strong presence in Halal skin care, colour cosmetics, and hair care segment. The company has built a positive perception among consumers in Indonesia. Its “Sariayu-Martha Tilaar” received the top brand award for two categories — face powder and face mask. In a bid to expand its herbal business in Indonesia, Dr. Martha Tilaar has established an association with herb sellers in Indonesia to provide guidance and training and hone their skills.

Wipro Unza group has a strong presence in the Halal skin care and hair care segment. The company is focusing on expanding its key brands, such as Safi, Enchanteur, and Romano to target new audiences in Southeast Asia.

Clara International is focusing on expanding its relationship with online and offline retailers to make its products easily available to the consumers. The company has a strong presence in Malaysia, and it is planning to expand its presence to other countries to improve its market position.