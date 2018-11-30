Godrej Joka Kolkata – Godrej Seven New Launch Residential Project

Godrej Joka Kolkata is an excellent residential development from Godrej Properties located at a very promising address of Kolkata city. It is going to be the most emerging project in the near future for the home buyers who are looking for the ideal home for their family at very affordable range. It is known to be the ideal address for tourism and other residential and world-class amenities. A lot of developers have been showing interest for the purpose of investment in this area. Godrej Properties has come with world-class residential development named as Godrej Joka Kolkata while offering 1BHK to 3BHK affordable homes.

Godrej Joka Kolkata Project Location

The location of Godrej Joka project is literally a brand of natural beauty and locality. Godrej Joka is full of lush greens with great connectivity to other major regions of the city where several people have made tourism great for off days. If you are looking for the best residences at the ideal location of Kolkata, then look no further than Godrej Joka Kolkata. You can find all the social amenities in the vicinity like hospitals, colleges, schools, shopping centers, malls, and others. It also has several IT and industrial projects which are proposed to provide great job opportunities to the locals. This is why Godrej Properties has shown interest in this location.

Godrej Joka Kolkata Project Overview

The project has huge residential complex with underground parking area. It has both interior and exterior amenities. This project is known to have excellent view of skyline from the gallery in each apartment and you can also view its onsite amenities. Each flat has marbles and tiles in galleries and other rooms and decorated windows and doors on the rooms and doorbell on main door of apartments. Here, each flat has modular kitchen, a big hall, latest washrooms, and dining room. The walls are painted with different colors of plastic emulsion paints and tinsel with wall putty.

Godrej Seven is one of the best residential projects from Godrej Properties in Kolkata where home buyers would definitely buy a luxurious home that is looking for the one. The project really exudes the serene aura of splendor and style as an upbeat residency which is well located at Joka region of Kolkata on Diamond Harbor road.

The project has been fully loaded with all the aspects of comfort and luxury and the complex offers world-class living to the residents. The project is offering amazing apartments with the delightful blend of 2BHK, 2.5 BHK and 3BHK units. Godrej Joka has great connectivity to all the major landmarks of Kolkata.

There is a great and long-standing importance of metropolitan as a commercial center and it is known to have deep historical and cultural heritage and these are the well known reasons for its increasing demand of apartments. You can definitely own an apartment here which brings in lots of investors and home buyers to this region and the City of Joy. When it comes to the prices of Godrej Seven, they are really very affordable and are ranging from Rs. 35 Lakhs to Rs. 61 Lakhs only. Prices are known to be the most important concerns which are about to rise in few years.

Contact us for about Godrej Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit :- http://www.godrejjoka.srkresidency.com For more information about Godrej Joka , in Kolkata.