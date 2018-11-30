Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

Our latest research report entitled Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers Market (by application (textile industries, engineering plastic, automotive, clothing & garment, packaging, electronics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers growth factors.

The forecast Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The value of global nylon feedstock and fibers market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach USD XX billion by 2023. Nylon fiber is a synthetic polymer made from poly amide fiber and derived from diamine and dicarboxylic acid. Nylon is used both alone and in blends with other fibers, where its chief contributions are strength and abrasion resistance. It is known for its versatility, durability, low maintenance and its resistance to tear. Moreover, it s a less expensive to produce and majorly used in textile industries, engineering plastic and packaging. On the other hand, nylon feedstock consist of material such as coal or oil in its natural state, which is used for making nylon based product such as plastic. Both nylon feedstock and fibers are considered as single industry.

Nylon fibers and feedstock market is majorly driven by increased demand for nylon fiber in end user segments such as textile industries, clothing and garment, packaging and plastic manufacturing. Moreover, rising application of nylon fibers in automotive industry is likely to drive growth of this market. However, strict government regulation, rising costs of nylon feedstock and high competition from polyester are considered to be the major factors restraining the growth of nylon feedstock and fibers market. Furthermore, developing economies and untapped markets across the globe will bring growth opportunity to this market for market leaders and new entrants.

Segments Covered

The report segments the global nylon feed stock and fibers market by application and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes textile industries, engineering plastic, automotive, clothing & garment, packaging, electronics and others. Furthermore, textile industry holds the majority market share and projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, followed by engineering plastic.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). APAC is the largest market in terms of value and volume for nylon feedstock and fiber and holds market share of more than XX%. APAC established its dominance over the market due to shifting mill demand to APAC from U.S and Europe and developing economies such as India and China. Following APAC, Europe considered as a prominent market for nylon feedstock and fiber and is anticipated to witness healthy CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

