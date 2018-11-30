Exterior Architectural Coating Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Exterior Architectural Coating Market (by product(primers, emulsions, enamels), technology(waterborne, solventborne), resin type(alkyd, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, polyester), application (residential, non-residential)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Exterior Architectural Coating. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Exterior Architectural Coating cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Exterior Architectural Coating growth factors.

The forecast Exterior Architectural Coating Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Exterior Architectural Coating on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global exterior architectural coating market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global exterior architectural coating market covers segments such as, product, technology, resin type and application. On the basis of product the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into primers, emulsions, enamels and others. On the basis of technology the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into waterborne and solventborne. On the basis of resin type the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into alkyd, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, polyester and others. On the basis of application the global exterior architectural coating market is categorized into residential and non-residential.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global exterior architectural coating market such as, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams, Arkema S.A., Berger Paints and Cabot Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global exterior architectural coating market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of exterior architectural coating market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the exterior architectural coating market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the exterior architectural coating market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

