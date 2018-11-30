Colostrum Market Research and Growth Analysis Report

Colostrum is a form of milk which is produced by mammals including cows during their late pregnancy and few days post giving birth to their infants. Being a major source of immunoglobulin accounting predominance of IgG amongst the rest that helps strengthen immune system and possesses anti-ageing benefits, colostrum is gaining higher emphasis currently. Colostrum offers high growth factors and significant bioactive components. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global colostrum market.

View complete report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/colostrum-market

According to the research conducted by analysts at Future Market Insights, the global colostrum market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.94 Bn by value by the year 2026. In addition to this, the colostrum market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% considering market value during the forecast period, 2016-2026.

Growing Demand to Fuel the Progression of the Market

The developed, as well as developing countries are witnessing a growing demand for bovine colostrum in the infant food segment. The high nutrition value offered by it as compared to human colostrum is a result of the demand elevation in these regions. As it is easily digested by infants, the bovine colostrum is gaining popularity resulting to which numerous manufacturers are producing colostrum-based infant formula. With several health benefits for infants such as protecting their gastrointestinal tract and helping strengthen their immune system, the infant food segment is projected to dominate the global colostrum market with a revenue share of 41.8% by 2026. Such escalations projected by the infant food segment are expected to trigger the growth of the global market.

The market research report states the drivers that are triggering the increasing emergence witnessed by the global colostrum market. The presence of immunoglobulins, the reduction of problems related to ageing of skin and capabilities of improving the immune system are the major drivers of the colostrum market. With the immune system strengthening benefits for athletes, it has become a significant dietary supplement for them. Resulting to this, the demand for colostrum in the functional foods and nutritional supplements segment in witnessing a considerable rise. The functional foods and nutritional supplements segment is expected to expand over the forecast period in terms of volume at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Request for sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-897

Whole Colostrum Powder Segment of Product Type to Dominate the Market

Whole colostrum powder is obtained by separating water from pasteurized whole milk. It is the most convenient colostrum powder available in dry form contributing to achieve excess shelf life of whole colostrum powder products. The market is likely to witness a growth in demand for whole colostrum powder for the production of nutritional supplements. As a result of which the whole colostrum powder market is anticipated to showcase volume-based expansion with a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. The whole colostrum powder segment is, therefore expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Regional Segmentation to Showcase the Emergence of the Market Worldwide

The market is geographically segmented in seven major regions, which are North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Amongst all the seven regions, the APEJ region, ranked first in the CAGR ranking in terms of volume, accounts for the highest market share in terms of value and volume with a steady growth rate across the forecast period. Also, North American region is also expected to own a major market share of market by the end of the year 2026.

Request for TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-897

The report provides in-depth insights related exclusively to the market. The report highlights the key players of the market which include NIG Nutritionals Limited, Sterling Technology, Cuprem Inc., APS Biogroup and La Belle Inc. and provides an overview of these players pertaining to the growth of the colostrum market. The report also discusses individual strategies implemented by these companies in terms of merges and acquisitions, new product development and others, along with a Competitive Landscape for effective understanding offered to the report readers.