Stem Cell Industry Growth Analysis and Future Demand with Forecast up to 2024

Stem cells are unspecialized cells that mature into specialized cells which produce different type of tissues in the human body. Stem cells play a very important role in development, growth, maintenance, and repair of brain, bones, muscles, nerves, blood, skin, and other organs.

Stem Cell Market Analysis:

The global stem cell market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% to 10% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024”.

Researchers are striving to create therapies that rebuild or replace damaged cells with tissues grown from stem cells and offer hope to people suffering from cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, spinal-cord injuries, and many other disorders.

Stem cell industry growth is predicted to boost due to increasing high-quality stem cell banking services, and growing stem cell donors.

Stem Cell Market Based On Product:

Human Embryonic Stem Cell

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell

Adult Stem Cell –

Neuronal Stem Cells

Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Umbilical Cord Stem Cells and Others

Stem Cell Market by Technology:

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation And

Expansion & Sub-Culture.

Stem Cell Market by Source:

Autologous and

Allogeneic Sources.

Stem Cell Market by Application:

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery

Development Applications.

Neurology

Orthopaedics

Oncology

Haematology

Cardiovascular

Myocardial Infraction

Injuries

Diabetes

Liver Disorder

Incontinence and Others.

Stem Cell Market by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America comprises United States

Canada and Mexico

Stem Cell Market Top Key Players:

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics Inc

Celgene Corporation

BioTime, Inc.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Human Longevity Inc

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., and

Promethera Biosciences.

