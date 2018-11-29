REIB LLC, a Marketing, Management & Financial consultancy Experts from the USA is now in the UAE

REIB LLC expert consultants in Marketing, Management, Real Estate & Financial consultancy, are now offering their service to UAE. REIB LLC is offering cost effective solutions to grow business or to streamline existing operations. Engagements are available for special projects or on a permanent basis to help achieve company objectives!

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates., November 29, 2018 — REIB LLC, expert consultants in Real Estate Marketing, Management & Financial consultancy are now offering their service to business in UAE. Their offerings include management services, marketing services, marketing research services, financial management services and real estate consultancy services. REIB LLC services are open to clients all over the world. Their Experienced Consultants are available to help take business to the next level of success

Experienced and accomplished Multilingual Finance Executive with a strong record of success in corporate level financial management with over 20 years of experience in one of the most highly regulated market environments worldwide. REIB offers cost effective solutions to grow business or to streamline existing operations. Engagements are available for special projects or on a permanent basis.

Offerings to Company include:

Evaluation of company profile and operations to understand its marketing needs by collating internal and external information.

Conduct extensive marketing research to identify industry trends and business opportunities.

Device and implement marketing strategies according to company objectives and budget.

Prepare detailed proposals and marketing plans.

Analysis of the market and industry which client is operating in.

Analysis of Company’ SWOT (Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats)

Write press releases.

Provide Customer Servicemanagement services, financial management, real estate marketing Training to all levels of employees within organization.

Assist in planning promotional events for new product launch or existing products.

Advise on marketing matters.

Write reports with suggestions for improvements and new ideas.

Market and Customer Analysis.

Advice on International Marketing.

Marketing strategies to engage customers and improve business opportunities, both through retaining existing clients and attracting new one.

Our Financial & Management services include but not limited to: CFO Services, Accounting & book keeping, ERP evaluation and implementation, VAT COMPLIANCE, Business setup (Freezone), Available for Board Member appointments.

1. CFO Services

a) Drive all aspects of the commercial performance of the business

b) Key business partner to the Line Managers, the Senior leadership team and the Board by providing financial and commercial decision support

c) Monitor financial Risks and Opportunities for the business and evaluate Credit management

d) Provide leadership and line management to enhance customer centric focus of the Finance department

e) Develop and maintain sound business practices and introduction of controls necessary to protect the company’s assets and to ensure that expenditure for overhead costs and capex is within approved budgets

f) Central point of contact for all financial issues for the Business Unit(s)

g) Control of local finance systems and processes and the integrity of all financial data

h) Compile any ad hoc reports and information requests

2. Accounting & book keeping – assist in-house accounting team in:

a) Driving compliance with and implementation of all relevant finance policies, procedures and initiatives

b) Preparation and control of monthly, quarterly and annual Management Accounts.

c) Presentation of financial analysis and KPIs to management incl preparation of financial commentaries

d) Cash Flow Forecasting

e) Preparation of Annual Budgets and Forecasts

f) Compliance with any statutory reporting requirement

Real Estate Consultancy services (licensed in Florida & Georgia, USA & Dubai, UAE) include but not limited to: Brokerage, Representation, Sales, Consultancy

About Real Estate International Brokers LLC:

Real Estate International Brokers LLC (REIB LLC) is a Marketing, Real Estate, Management & Financial Consultancy company. Our Marketing services include but not limited to: Evaluation of your company, competitors & industry, Marketing Research, Strategies, Marketing Plans, Proposals & Reports Customer Service Training, Press Releases, Customer Analysis, Implementation of business centered Marketing Strategies, Advice on International Marketing, Market Analysis.

Contact:

Deborah Willam

REIB LLC

Al Tawuun

Sharjah, UAE

+971 65556463

brands@reibllc.com

http://www.reibllc.com