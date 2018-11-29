Oilfield Chemicals Market Product Segment, Drivers and Application Analysis till 2025

29th November 2018 – The global Oilfield Chemicals Market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR owing to rising demand for crude oil on a global scale. On a commercial scale, oil field chemicals are utilized for investigate natural resources at several stages throughout the gas and oil production which may act as corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, drilling additives, paraffin dispersants, cementing super plasticizers and repairs for cementing failures. With the growth in oil and natural gas exploration, the demand for oil field continues to increase and is expected to keep rising during the assessment period.

With the rising concerns relevant to energy security which makes it mandate to elevate exploration hydrocarbon production. Also, coupled with the growing technological advances, need for massive optimization can be achieved; which acts as a primary driver of the market. Further, the strict timelines pertaining to delivery and environmental issues stand significant to oilfield chemicals market. Environmental issues allow growth of bacteria as well as foam and wax formation. Therefore, the oilfield chemicals market witnesses a higher CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Oilfield chemicals market is driven by factors such as rise in crude oil production in U.S, Middle-East & African regions. Additionally, the Middle-East countries are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, heavy demand from U.S. regions and declining prices of crude oil is expected to slower the market growth. Oilfield chemicals market is segmented into inhibitors & scavengers, demulsifiers, gellants & viscofiers, rheology modifiers, specialty surfactants, specialty biocides, pour-point depressants, other synthetic polymers, other natural polymers and other specialty chemicals. Based on application, the oilfield chemicals market is segmented into drilling fluid, production chemicals, well stimulation, cementing, workover & completion and enhanced oil recovery (EOR). Specialty biocides segment is expected to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid rate of microbial contaminants in water affecting the product quality.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Pour-point Depressants(PPD)

Surfactants

Polymers

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Drilling Fluids

Workover and Completion Fluids

Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

Oil Production Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Oilfield Chemicals in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

