Masalasoft Released Office Suite (Version 1.3) – Personal Edition

Another latest and action-packed application is announced by the leader in mobile consumer apps “Masalasoft (Pvt) Limited”, which Office Suite.

Office Suite will give you all features of Microsoft Office Documents Viewer, Open source Document & Spreadsheets Editor, PDF Maker, Voice Recorder, Document Scanner and File Manager, in a single app. IT IS THE BEST DOCUMENT EDITING AND MANAGEMENT SUITE FOR IPHONE AND IPAD USERS.

This application creates and edit rich text documents on your iPhone or iPad. Spreadsheets can also be created and edited. Users can easily scan documents and convert it PDF. This app is very handy to create Hand-Written notes and draw Sketches. Voice Memos can also be created. Users can transfer files to or from PC or Mac wirelessly or through USB. You can Work on your documents even when you are not connected to the internet. Users can send documents as EMAIL ATTACHMENTS. Synch your documents with Dropbox, Google Drive, Sky Drive or FTP will not be an issue. Office versions 2007/2008/2010 of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, iWork, Text, .RTF and many more files can be easily viewed via Office Suite. Users can also open and Edit files created through this app from any 3rd party app that supports the “Open In” feature. Create or Download Documents from anywhere and carry it with you wherever you go.

The application features a Document Editor, Pdf Expert: Spread Sheets, Document Scanner, Voice Recorder, PDF Converter, PDF to Go Viewing, Sharing, Folders & Sub-Folders, Document Templates, Sample Emails.

What’s New in Version 1.3 ?

• Improved user interface.

• Sign & send PDF documents.

Smart Phones have the potential to change the way we live our lives.

(Said by Irfan Farooqi, the Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Marketing for Masalasoft Pvt limited.)

Technology is changing very fast in this era. With more and more computing power and rich capabilities of hardware in smart phones, the great innovation in mobile applications are taking the benefits of mobile technology directly to the common users. Our next generation of mobile business apps aims to take the burden of content management off from the users by creating amazingly simple mobile interfaces for our customers.

Key Features:

• Create and Edit Rich Text Documents on your iPhone or iPad.

• Create and Edit Spredsheets

• Scan documents and convert to PDF

• Create Hand-Written notes and draw Sketches

• Create Voice Memos

• Transfer files to or from your PC or Mac wirelessly or through USB

• Work on your documents even when you are not connected to the internet.

• Send documents as EMAIL ATTACHMENTS.

• Synch your documents with Dropbox, Google Drive, Sky Drive or FTP.

• View Word & Excel files (Office 2007/2008/2010)

• View PowerPoint, PDF, iWork, Text, .RTF, and more!

• Open & Edit files created through this app from any 3rd party app that supports the “Open In” feature

• Create or Download Documents from anywhere and carry it with you wherever you go.

Product Download Link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/office-suite-personal-edition/id949294923?mt=8