Mario Tricoci Partners With Zenoti Software, Re-Defining the Luxury Salon Experience

Mario Tricoci Hair Salons & Day Spas, a leader in the luxury beauty industry, has successfully deployed Zenoti software to manage its network of salons and spas.

The Mario Tricoci brand was created by renowned beauty industry visionary and trendsetter Mario Tricoci more than 40 years ago. Today, the company operates 14 high-performing salons and day spas in the Chicago area, and represents one of the most complex and luxury salon operations in the country.

Before choosing Zenoti, Mario Tricoci used an intranet-based custom software solution to manage their demanding network of busy salons and spas. Zenoti provides a scalable, cloud-based software solution that is continuously upgraded and enhanced. This ensures Mario Tricoci has continuous access to industry-leading innovations — without the ongoing investment in software development and maintenance a custom solution entails.

With Zenoti Mobile, Mario Tricoci is able to transform the salon and spa experience. Technicians and service providers can view their guest appointments, status and history, make notes and add products to guest invoices, and rebook future appointments directly from the chair. Technicians can also check in directly from the stylist app.

Zenoti’s mobile solutions are the first to create a “smart salon” experience for employees and guests. With Zenoti Go, technicians are automatically notified when their guests arrive, eliminating frustrating check-in lines and waits for service. With the launch of the Mario Tricoci Mobile App, powered by Zenoti, guests will be able to easily schedule and rebook appointments, save appointments to their calendar, view their history, and enjoy the convenience of self-check-in upon their arrival to the salon.

“Before choosing Zenoti, we evaluated the other salon software solutions available in the market,” said Larry Silvestri, Chief Operating Office at Mario Tricoci. “There was no other software provider that we felt could support the complex needs of our business, while also redefining the salon experience for today’s guest”.

By centralizing operations in Zenoti, Mario Tricoci headquarters can manage and report on all of their salons and spas from any location. Unlike their previous solution, which relied on nightly data updates and manual aggregation, Zenoti’s cloud-based framework ensures data is updated and accessible in real time. Zenoti Analytics is also highly customizable, allowing Mario Tricoci to create unique personalized dashboards that surface the data most critical to their business goals.

Zenoti also offers robust employee management and inventory capabilities. With Zenoti, Mario Tricoci has been able to optimize their payroll management processes, eliminating time-intensive manual calculations. The company has also leveraged Zenoti’s built-in inventory management features to streamline their inventory processes, providing the locations with real time inventory insight, efficiencies, and processes. Zenoti’s enterprise-class API framework will enable Mario Tricoci to easily integrate other software systems into Zenoti, including NetSuite.

“Mario Tricoci is a legend in the beauty industry,” said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mario Tricoci, and we look forward to leveraging the power of our mobile technology suite to help them recognize their full business potential.”

ABOUT MARIO TRICOCI

Mario Tricoci Hair Salons & Day Spas, a family-owned Chicago-based business, is a leader in haircut and styling, innovative color and results oriented skin care and spa services. Operating in 14 locations around the Chicagoland area, their services are offered at spa locations under Mario Tricoci Hair Salons & Day Spas and in mall sites under the name Mario Tricoci Hair Salon, where the focus is on expert cut and color.

For 40 years, Mario Tricoci has offered an extensive menu of cutting-edge hair, skin and body care, in addition to custom make-up and nail services all delivered by highly skilled professionals.

To learn more about Mario Tricoci, visit www.tricoci.com..

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To lean more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.