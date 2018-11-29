Drones Monitor Crude Oil Pipelines

Crude oil pipeline transporters have started using surveillance systems such as drones to protect and monitor pipelines. The use of drones is becoming common to monitor pipelines. Drones report a leakage, blockage, uneven distribution and protects pipeline from any attacks. For instance, Iraq has been using drones and advanced surveillance systems to monitor and protect oil pipelines from any attacks.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL CRUDE OIL PIPELINE TRANSPORTATION MARKET AT $34 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for more than 25% of the global crude oil pipeline transportation market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, SCADA system is a major factor in decreasing the costs for the pipeline industries. Its competence to reply to the continually growing requirement of energy administration makes it a mighty instrument for supervision of energy cost.

The top companies covered are Kinder Morgan, ABB, General Electric Company, Shell, and Alcatel-Lucent S.A (France). Kinder Morgan was the largest player in the global crude oil pipeline transportation market in 2017, with revenues of $13.1 billion for the financial year 2016. Kinder Morgan’s growth strategy aims at the acquisition of the additional industries and resources. In 2015, Kinder Morgan acquired 15 terminals and infrastructure from BP Products North America.

