Coal-Tar Pitch Market Statistic, Ongoing Trends, Applications, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2025

29 November 2018 – Global Coal-Tar Pitch Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Coal-tar pitch is the residue of distillation of the coal tar, which is thick black liquid in color. It is mainly used as a base for the roofing, paving, and for the base of coatings and paints and as a binder in asphalt products. Both – coal tar and coal-tar pitch comprise many chemical compounds, counting carcinogens such as benzene.

Loid Pitch is black solid material at room temperature, comprises a complex mixture of typically aromatic hydrocarbons and displays unresolved properties as binder for anodic use in Aluminum melting industry. The Coal tar pitch is hard, brittle, and soft substance that includes mainly aromatic resinous complexes along with aromatic and the other hydrocarbons and their derivatives it is mostly used as road tar waterproofing roofs and the other structures and to make electrodes. Coal-Tar Pitch Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Coal-Tar Pitch Industry is categorized based on product types such as Low-temperature Coal-Tar Pitch, Medium-temperature Coal-Tar Pitch, High-temperature Coal-Tar Pitch. Coal-Tar Pitch Market is categorized based on applications into Construction, Coating, Electrode, Pitch Coke, Asphaltic Felt.

Coal-Tar Pitch Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Coal-Tar Pitch Market include Gautam Zen International, Elkem, Rain Carbon, Sojitz JECT Corporation, Konark Tar Products, Konark Tar Products Pvt. Ltd, Himadri, CAREX Canada, The Garland Company, Kedia Carbon Pvt. Ltd, Bhilai Cement. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Market Segment:

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Coal-Tar Pitch capacity, production, value, price and market share of Coal-Tar Pitch in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Elkem

Himadri

The Garland Company

Gautam Zen International

Durapax

Konark Tar Products

Rain Carbon

Coal-Tar Pitch Breakdown Data by Type

Low-temperature Coal-Tar Pitch

Medium-temperature Coal-Tar Pitch

High-temperature Coal-Tar Pitch

Coal-Tar Pitch Breakdown Data by Application

Paving

Roofing

Other

