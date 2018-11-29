Bulgarian Law Firm Now Expanding Its Legal Services In The Field Of Bulgarian Citizenship By Investment

BULGARIA, EU (November 29, 2018) – Trifonov Law Offices is boosting its business immigration services that have become a talked about solution among the non-EU citizens. The company which is known to be offering legal assistance and representation is currently extending support for obtaining Bulgarian citizenship by various types of investment, including fast-track citizenship options by low risk investments as government bonds.

Trifonov Law Offices say they offer their investors full on-site legal support throughout the whole process, from initial application to obtaining decree for citizenship. They have well-tried solutions,requiring minimum trips and physical presence of the investor in Bulgaria, assisting foreign investors in acquiring Bulgarian citizenship easily and quickly. As of now, Trifonov Law Offices has numerous successful applicants from various parts of the globe.

Trifonov Law Offices offers many other types of legal services as well. The company extends legal support in areas of law including- Business and Commercial; Finance and Banking; Company and Corporate; E-business and E-commerce; Family and Succession; Inheritance; Divorce; Litigation, Civil and ADR; Licensing; Debt collection; Immigration; Contract; Property and Conveyance; Insurance; Communication; Estate planning; Leisure; Personal injury; and Science and Technology. These services are in high demand all over the Bulgarian as well as foreign territories. According to the company’s clients, the services provided by Trifonov Law Offices are highly reliable and time effective.

“With our citizenship by investment program, we aim at helping foreign investors get faster Bulgarian citizenship. We are a highly recognized and honored law firm providing professional legal aid in business immigration,” said the chief executive director of Trifonov Law Offices in one of his speeches.

Trifonov Law Offices is a Bulgaria-based law firm offering legal support, representation, and guidance to local as well as foreign clients. The company is known to be working under the supervision of the reputable leading attorney Emil Trifonov. Trifonov Law Offices has its head office in Plovdiv in Central Bulgaria. It also has its presence in the capital Sofia and Bansko, famous ski resort. The law firm is growing and expanding very quickly, delivering services all over the country.

