APAC to Dominate Global Durian Fruit Market until 2023 : TechSci Research

Developing taste for Asian cuisine globally, multiple applications of durian fruit in food industry and numerous health benefits of durian fruit to drive global durian fruit market through 2023

According to a report released by TechSci Research, “Global Durian Fruit Market By Type, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023”, the global durian fruit market is projected to surpass $ 16 billion by 2023. The fruit is consumed as a staple diet in South East Asian countries Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, etc., and has various applications in food industry. Moreover, durian fruit is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals and is known to have numerous health benefits, thereby attracting health conscious millennial population. Additionally, increasing applications of durian fruit in food industry is further pushing its demand. The fruit is processed into paste, puree, powder, etc., and is being increasingly used in ice-creams, desserts, regional culinary, jams, and various other food products. Durian fruit is gradually getting popular in other regions as well, owing to developing taste for Asian dishes across the globe, which would fuel growth in the global durian fruit market over the coming years.

APAC is the major demand generator for durian fruit across the globe owing to strong demand from countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc., which are major durian producing countries as well. These countries are promoting durian production as the demand for durian fruit is soaring in China and other western countries. Among sales channel, traditional grocery stores are the most popular, however, producers are now focusing on omnichannel distribution of durian fruit backed by rising consumer inclination towards supermarkets and online grocery stores due to busy schedules.

“Owing to increasing tourism in Asian countries and willingness to try different regional cuisines among individuals, the demand for durian fruit across the globe has been growing over the recent years. Moreover, increasing demand for frozen food products along with rising trend of consumption of exotic fruits across the globe is further boosting demand for durian fruit, globally. Additionally, increasing application of durian fruit in various dishes and desserts would propel growth in the global durian fruit market during forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

