Agricultural Microbials Market Size, Share, Trends, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025.

Worldwide trends in global agricultural microbials market including market share and analysis

The global agricultural microbials market is valued at $XX million in 2017, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2025.

Changing aspects of global agricultural microbials market

Factors which are responsible for propelling the market growth of agricultural microbials are

• Benefits related to agriculture microbials

• Rise in the cost of agrochemicals

• Rise in population which demands quality food products

• Promising regulatory policies for organic farming

However, lesser awareness about agricultural microbials, shorter shelf life of products leading to product degradation will hamper the market growth of agricultural mirobials.

Market summary:

Agricultural microbials are widely used for cost-effective and sustainable crops which have higher quality and are in demand. With all these factors the global agricultural microbials market is growing due to presence of various crop diseases. Most of agricultural industries are launching newer and better mircobials products to stay in the market. In addition to this, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships with product approvals are key strategies accepted by the various agricultural companies in the global market.

Regional analysis:

North America holds the leading position in the global agriculture microbials market owing to increase in demand of fruits and vegetables which leads to farming, adoption of organic and environmentally-friendly products, and rise in fertilizers and pesticides cost.

While European countries are flourishing too due to demand of great quality yield and adoption of eco-friendly fertilizers. All these factors are helping the agricultural microbials market grow.

Additionally, Asia Pacific agriculture microbials market is growing significantly due to increased awareness about benefits associated with farming with heavy reliance on farming from countries such as India and China for newer microbial products.

Notable market development:

Bayer CropScience and Gingko Bioworks worked together in 2017, on development of plant microbiome for nitrogen fixation in plants

Some of the key market players in global agriculture microbials market are

• BASF SE (Germany)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

• Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

• Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

• Wilbur Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

• Ginkgo Bioworks (U.S.)

• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

• Inocucor technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Axter Agroscience Inc. (Canada)

• Koppert B.V. (Netherlands)

The global agriculture microbials market is divided into following categories-

By microbe type

• Bacteria

• Virus

• Protozoa

• Fungi

By crop type

• Vegetables and fruits

• Cereals and grains

• Oilseeds and pulses

• Others

By mode of application

• Seed treatment

• Soil treatment

• Foliar

By microbial function

• Crop protection

• Soil amendment

By geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

