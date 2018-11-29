Activated Carbon Market Insights, Emerging Trends and Demand Analysis till 2025

29th November 2018 – Global Activated Carbon Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use, and region. Activated carbon also called activated charcoal has an extremely large surface area per unit volume and a network of submicroscopic pores where adsorption takes place. Activated carbon is a material that is produced from carbonaceous source materials, such as coal, coconuts, nutshells, peat, wood, and lignite.

The primary raw material used for activated carbon is any organic material with a high carbon content. The carbon-based material is converted to activated carbon through physical modification and thermal decomposition in a furnace, under a controlled atmosphere and temperature. The finished product has a large surface area per unit volume and a network of submicroscopic pores where adsorption takes place.

Global Activated Carbon Industry is classified, by product type into Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC), Granular Activated Carbon (GAC), others (Pelletized Activated Carbon). Powdered activated carbon segment accounted for the largest market share of the global Activated Carbon Market and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing awareness and government support in the recycling of waste water. This activated carbon gives the result in lesser cost and henceforth is favored over other forms of the product.

Granular activated carbon (GAC) segment is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period. GAC is widely used in the removal of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and chlorine. It is also used in the reduction in total organic carbon, color removal and mostly reverse osmosis. Polymer coated, extruded, impregnated and bead activated carbons are included in the other types of the product segment. This segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Rising disposable income, technological advancements, and increasing affordability are supposed to help the market over the forecast period. Increasing awareness and health concerns concerning respiratory diseases are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market. Global Activated Carbon Industry is classified, by application into Liquid Phase, Gas Phase.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cabot(Norit)

Calgon Carbon

MWV

CECA SA.

KURARY

Oxbow Carbon

OSAKA GAS CHEMICALS

Carbon Activated Corp

General Carbon Corp.

Donau Carbon

IGCL

Kowa India and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC)

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC)

Bead activated carbon (BAC)

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Residential

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Activated Carbon Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific activated carbon market led the global industry and accounted for the largest market share in terms of volume. Rapid industrialization, urbanization and government subsidies to safeguard the environment are a few major factors expected to support the regional growth. Countries such as Japan, China and India are supposed to lead the regional demand. Increasing automotive sale, growing population with rising disposable income is foreseen to benefit the overall regional growth.

Growing water treatment and air purification demand due to rising health concerns and stringent environment regulations are expected to benefit the overall North America market. Growing automobile demand, rise in geriatric population and increasing environmental concerns are expected to be the important factors positively impacting the regional market.

