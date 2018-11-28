WHY NEPAL IS THE WORLD’S BEST TREKKING DESTINATION

We have put up 5 top reasons why Nepal is the best trekking destination in the world.

1. The world’s tallest mountains are in Nepal:

In the world as a whole, there are fourteen mountains over 8,000 meters: Nepal is home to eight of them (Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu and Annapurna).

2. The agreeable convenience you can remain in:

Nepal is eminent for its incredible trekking foundation, and its agreeable cabins and homestays, frequently known as ‘teahouses’. Dissimilar to in numerous different sloping parts of the existence where trekking is an alternative, in Nepal you don’t need to camp when you go on treks like the Upper Dolpo Trek.

3. The extraordinary nourishment you can eat en route:

You can disregard two-minute Ramen noodles and tinned beans on rehash, as most treks in Nepal don’t require outdoors. If you go teahouse trekking or Upper Dolpo Trek, the odds are you’ll be eating, and also, you do in Kathmandu or Pokhara.

4. The social assortment:

You may come to Nepal for the mountain sees, yet you’ll be stunned by the variety of cultural attractions you’ll experience on a trek like the Upper Mustang Trek in Nepal.

5. It’s as yet conceivable to have whole trekking courses to yourself:

While the most prevalent treks are regularly occupied with trekkers amid the pinnacle seasons. Many, numerous trails are less visited.

6. Perfect, remote lakes:

Rara Lake is a diamond in the Mugu District of Western Nepal, and you can trek around its nine-kilometre edge in three to four days. It’s the greatest and most deep new water lake in Nepal, and heaven for winged animal watchers.

Contact Details

Business Name / Himalayan Companion Treks

Contact Person: Jag Bahadur Budha

Country/Region: Kathmandu, Nepal

Street Address: Samakhusi , Kathmandu, Bagmati, Nepal

City: Kathmandu

State: Bagmati

Postal Code:+977

Phone No:+977-9851133894

Email Address: jag@himalayancompanion.com, enquiry@himalayancompanion.com

Website: http://www.himalayancompanion.com/