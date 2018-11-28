The Water Bottle Pump Makes It Simple to Dispense Water from a Container

The automatic water pump makes it simple to dispense water from a can that you no longer must tilt the container to pour water into your glass. This bottle pump easily fits on top of the 20 litre can and with the switch on and off button you can have the water dispensed into your glass smoothly. The Be Aliens is one company that brings you this water bottle pump that works both on rechargeable battery or power to pump water out from the water can. The rechargeable battery once recharged lasts for ten to fifteen days dispensing two water cans daily. It can easily pump one litre of water in 10 seconds from a water can. This water pump makes the best option to use at both indoor or outdoor venues, kitchen, gardens and restaurants. You can also use the power bottle pump that comes with a capability of switching between battery and power mode whichever is convenient for you to use. If the battery is out of charge you can simply switch the power mode to dispense water without any problem. You can simply carry a 20-litre water can to outdoor events and just attach the water pump to have water dispensed just like from a tap.

The company brings you the water bottle pump in three variants which all fit to the standard 20 litres water cans to dispense water. Though it doesn’t fit to other containers it can still pump water from any other vessel, but you need to hold the pump for support. This water pump hardly takes 4 to 5 minutes to empty a 20-litre container. Though this water pump is designed to work for water you can still use for any other liquids with low viscous. It is also very much easy to clean the water pump by using a damp cloth for the outer body and the supporting pipe can be washed under the running water. The company offers a clear description and easy to use guide for you to fit in the water pump without any assistance. All the three variants in the water pump are offered in the best price and you can find some amazing deal of the day offers from the company to avail some wonderful discounts on this product. You can make the payment online and have the product delivered to your door steps.

Bealiens offering Specially designed Bisleri automatic water pumps and dispenser at best Price.It easy to dispense water from bottles and prevent spillages. Singup today and get 10% Discount. To know more information on Bisleri can pump logon to our Website @ http://www.bealiens.com

Contact Address:

Bealiens

Rainbow Cottage #F1/102

Vijaynagar Colony

Hyderabad

500057

Telangana

INDIA

(+91) 9393133442

(+91) 9393133441

contact@bealiens.com

Info@bealiens.com