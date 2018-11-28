Sodium Sulphite Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2028

Sodium sulfite Market is a soluble sodium salt of sulfurous acid. Sodium sulfite is an essential chemical in the pulp and paper industry for bleaching, de-sulfurizing, and dechlorinating activities. Sodium sulphite compound is used as a pulping agent for the manufacturing of pulp. Manufacturers categorize sodium sulphite by form as powder, crystals, and liquid. The global sodium sulphite market is anticipated to witness positive growth during the forecast period, due to its various properties. Sodium sulphite removes excess chlorine, and is used in the bleaching of wood pulp and raw materials for the production of pulp and paper. Moreover, sodium sulphite is widely used in the food industry for maintaining the freshness of food products. Pharmaceutical manufacturers use sodium sulphite in the manufacturing of many drugs which are used to maintain potency and stability.

Global Sodium Sulphite Market – Segmentation

The global sodium sulphite market has been segmented on the basis of form, application, and end use.

On the basis of form, the global sodium sulphite market has been segmented as:

Powder

Crystals

Liquid

On the basis of application, the global sodium sulphite market has been segmented as:

Bleaching Agents

Corrosion Inhibitors and Anti-scaling Agents

Preservatives

Intermediates

Oxidizing Agents

Process Regulators

Surface Active Agents

On the basis of end user industry, the global sodium sulphite market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Chemicals

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Photography

Sodium sulphite is widely used in the food and beverage industry as a reducing agent in the manufacturing of several food products. It is used in the photographic industry for photographic applications, and is also used as a reducing and a bleaching agent in the manufacturing of different chemical compounds.

Global Sodium Sulphite Market – Drivers & Restraints

The global sodium sulphite market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, due to several factors. One of the key driving factors driving the sodium sulphite market is the fast growing food industry. Sodium sulphite is used in the food industry for maintaining the freshness of food products and also for enhancing food products. Sodium sulphite is used in photographic applications such as to wash fixers from photo paper and film, and keep developer solutions from oxidizing. Sodium sulphite is used as a key component in producing different chemicals in the chemical industry. Sodium sulphite is also used as anti-chorinating in the cleaning of sulphur dioxide gas in mash factories, manufacturing of trinitrotoluene (TNT), and as a part of water treatment. These factors are expected to further propel the demand for sodium sulphite and the global sodium sulphite market is expected to experience positive growth during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, sodium sulphite has several restraining factors which might hamper the growth of the global sodium sulphite market. One of the factors is that, exposure to sodium sulphite powder may cause irritation to the respiratory tract, eyes, and the skin. It may cause allergic reactions if inhaled. Moreover, the ingestion of sodium sulphite might cause severe gastrointestinal irritation and diarrhea, and over ingestion may also lead to death.

Global Sodium Sulphite Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the sodium sulphite market has been divided into seven key regions as follows: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Japan.

Global Sodium Sulphite Market: Key Players

The following are the key market players that operate in the global sodium sulphite market – Merck KGaA, Allan Chemical Corporation, Sichuan Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd, Borden & Remington Corporation, General Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Olympic Chemical Limited, Quadrimex Chemical, Merck Millipore, Orica Watercare and Southern Ionics, Solvay Chemicals, Inc., Patel Chemicals Works Fisher Scientific U.K., Limited, etc. Moreover, many local and unorganized market players are expected to contribute to the global sodium sulphite market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, form, application, and end use.

