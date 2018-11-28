Passenger Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Research Report, Forecast 2013-2023

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating. In this report, we assume one car needs 0.04 tonne paint & coating.

This report focuses on the Passenger Vehicle Paint & Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Passenger Vehicle Paint & Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandarkets study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

PPG Industries

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

NIPPON

Kansai

KCC Corporation

AKZO NOBEL

Valspar

Sherwin-Williams

Strong Chemical

Kinlita

PRIME

YATU

FUTIAN Chemical Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Water-based coating

Solvent coatings

Powder coatings

High solid coatings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

SUV

Sedan

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Passenger Vehicle Paint & Coating market.

Chapter 1, to describe Passenger Vehicle Paint & Coating Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Passenger Vehicle Paint & Coating, with sales, revenue, and price of Passenger Vehicle Paint & Coating, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Passenger Vehicle Paint & Coating, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Passenger Vehicle Paint & Coating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Passenger Vehicle Paint & Coating sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

