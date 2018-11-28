Leading Suppliers of Home and Office Furniture

Furniture Depot is a South African Company that offers an extensive range of furniture for office, homes and the hospitality industry. All furniture supplied by them is designed in-house, in their exclusive toolroom. They aim to provide the best quality furniture to ensure maximum comfort. To guarantee this, all their products are tried and tested prior to their sale.

Their extensive product range boasts of many furniture pieces. However, they specialise in the following product categories:

1. Bar Stools –Bar stools are available at Furniture Depot in various styles, heights and materials. The stools have been carefully designed with ergonomic features to ensure the comfort of the user. Each of their models are available in a wide array of colours like green, black, blue and red. They also offer flexibility of choice in back support, allowing you to choose between mid-back and full-back stools.

2. Benches – Furniture Depot stocks a range of chic benches that are built sturdily and feature a new revolutionary system of seats. These chairs are available in a wide range of colours and serve as the perfect solution for adding a touch of elegance to your home or office. They offer three bench options including 2-seater, 3-seater and 4-seater. The durable chairs represent an exclusive blend of charm, style and comfort.

3. Office Chairs –Furniture depot is a leading supplier of ergonomic chairs that are elegantly designed. Their office chairs are known for their durability. The ergonomic features have been designed keeping in mind the office employees who spend a majority of their day sitting on the chair. These features provide support to ensure that the employees do not suffer any form of muscle strain or back pain. Some variants of office chairs offered by them include mid-backs, high backs, low backs with oval or square seats.

4. Stacker Chairs – Stacker chairs supplied by Furniture Depot are the perfect choice for events and for schools, restaurants etc, as they can be easily stacked on top of each other and stored. These chairs are light in weight and are available in a wide range of colours.

5.Wire Frame Chairs – Furniture Depot manufactures and supplies wire frame chairs in unique styles like skin-foam, wooden wire-frame and smarty. These are also available in various shapes and sizes and in both variants – epoxy coating and chrome.

For more information, please visit: https://www.furniture-depot.co.za/.

Contact:

Beaconvale, Parow, Cape Town, 7500

Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 021933 2076