Intelligent Power Modules Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Intelligent power modules are high voltage integrated devices which are capable of delivering high voltage output of more than 1200V over a single SIP (system-in-package) module. The output voltages are transmitted through IGBT (Insulated Gate Biased Transistor) for gate shutdown at abnormal conditions, which acts as protection for the circuit. The features of intelligent power modules are overcurrent protection circuit, under-voltage lockout for various channels, motor control system, upper or lower prevention circuits and many more. These devices can be integrated into many applications like controllers, network processors, low noise applications, embedded computing, and many more.

The rising demand for Intelligent Power Modules Market in consumer electronics is majorly driving the market. The high performance and high voltage level shifting of intelligent power modules are increasing the demand for consumer electronics like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and many more. The rising trend of renewable energy resources and hybrid automotive are fuelling the growth of intelligent power modules. The emerging trends in the electronics industry and demand for GaN and SiC power semiconductors might power the market through the forecast period. However, the low adoption rate of power electronic devices and high power dissipation of small IGBT modules are hampering the market growth.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5881

The global intelligent power modules market is estimated to grow up to USD 3 billion at CAGR 11% through the forecast period 2023

Major Key Players:

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Semikron (Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.),

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (U.S.)

Future Electronics Inc. (Canada)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Digi-Key Electronics (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands)

Taiwan Semiconductor (Taiwan)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Intel Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Segmentation

The market for global intelligent power modules market is segmented into voltage rating, current rating, circuit configuration, power device, application areas, and region. On the basis of voltage rating, the segment is further classified as, up to 600V, 601-1200V and more than 1200V. On the basis of the current rating, the segment is further classified into up to 100A, 101-600A, and more than 600A. On the basis of the circuit configuration, the segment is further classified into 6-pac, 7-pac, dual, Phase Bridge, and others. On the basis of power device the segment is further classified into IGBT (Insulate Gate Bi-Polar Transistor) and MOSFET (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor). On the basis of application areas, the segment is further classified into consumer electronics, automotive, renewable energy, servo drives, UPS, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global intelligent power modules market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the major market share for global intelligent power modules during the forecast period. The presence of major key players in the region coupled with the rising demand from consumer electronics is driving the market in the region. The low manufacturing costs and supporting government policies are fuelling the market growth in this region. North America is estimated to hold a significant share in the forecast period. The rising adoption of renewable energy resources and demand for high voltage transmissions without much losses in developed countries are driving the market in this region. In Europe, the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles are resulting to show considerable growth in the intelligent power modules market.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-power-modules-market-5881

Intended Audience

Semiconductor manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers

System integrators

Consultancy firms

Research Organizations

Managed service providers

Data security providers

Government Agencies

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com