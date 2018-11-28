Integrated Passive Devices (IPD)Market Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2022

Market Highlights:

Integrated Passive Device or IPD’s is a growing technology which offers ideal trade-off for system in package integration. Passive devices are essential parts of System–in-Package (SiP) solutions and today, it is getting used in various functions in semiconductor industry including- s decoupling, biasing, resonating, filtering, matching and transforming among others. As, the new technologies are coming into picture and demand for the small, lightweight products are increasing, it is also driving the market of integrated passive devices. Integration of passive devices on the silicon wafers, companies are achieving new levels and becoming capable of producing IPDs which are significantly smaller, thinner and higher performance than the standard discrete passive devices.

Growing market of consumer semiconductor industry and demand for couplers, Diplexer, capacitors, and high-Q inductors among others, it is expected that in the coming years, the market of integrated passive devices will rise tremendously.

The major driving factors identified for this market are- growing demand of consumer electronic equipment’s, growing automotive industry, high demand for the semiconductor products among others whereas some of the restraints to the market are price of the product among others.

Major Key Players

On Semiconductor (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore), Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc. (U.S.), Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC (U.S.), 3DiS Technologies (France), OnChip Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Johanson Technology, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Integrated Passive Devices Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Industry News

January 19, 2018– As the preferred solution for semiconductor reference designs, Johnson Technology has joined Sigfox’s preferred partner network as an antenna and RF-front end solutions provider. Theirs embedded ceramic antenna and design services for small-cell IoT environment makes it a great fit for this cooperative effort.

May 11, 2016 – STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., a leading provider of advanced semiconductor packaging and test services, announced that it has shipped over one billion fan-out wafer level packages (FOWLP), also known in the industry as embedded Wafer Level Ball Grid Array (eWLB). FOWLP or eWLB is an advanced packaging technology platform that provides ultra-high density interconnection, superior electrical performance and the ability to integrate multiple heterogeneous dies in a cost effective, low-profile semiconductor package.

Regional Analysis:

IPDs market is being dominated by Europe. Countries such as Germany, France and U.K. shows positive growth rate for the adoption of IPDs among other countries. North America stands as second biggest market for the IPDs. Development by the key companies and presence of U.S. and Canada in this region gives North America a huge boost in the market. Asia Pacific stands as third biggest market. Presence of global high number of semiconductor companies are advancement in the consumer electronics segment is giving a huge boost to the market.

Segmentation

The Integrated Passive Devices Market can be classified into 5 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Base: Comprises silicon and non-silicon.

Segmentation by Product: Comprises Baluns and Couplers, Harmonic Filters, Diplexers, others (Triplexers, ESD Diodes, and Customized IPDs).

Segmentation by Type: Comprises ESD, EMI, RF-IPD and Others (LEDs.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises EMI/RFI Filtering, LED Lighting Data Converters

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

