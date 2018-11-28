Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market by Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing (Narrow-body, Wide-body), Rotary-wing)), by End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), by Material (PAN, Rayon/Petroleum Pitch), Manufacturing Process (CVI, LPI) & by Region-Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

Carbon brakes were initially used in high-performance military aircraft applications. The lower weight and higher heat absorption capability of carbon brakes justified their cost, which was higher than the cost of steel brakes. These cost considerations often give rise to the use of steel brakes on smaller, short-haul commercial aircraft and carbon brakes on larger, long-haul commercial aircraft. Recent developments in carbon brake manufacturing and overhaul techniques have minimized the per-landing cost of carbon brakes, such that they are cost effective as compared to steel brakes. The improved operations along with the performance improvements offered by carbon brakes have led to rise in the application of carbon brakes on commercial aircraft. Carbon brakes have a number of operational advantages relative to steel brakes, such as longer life, cost-effectiveness, high-performance, and lightweight. Moreover, carbon brakes can withstand the high-performance braking demands of commercial aircraft. Carbon brake material is categorized by high thermal conductivity, high-temperature stability, and high specific heat.

Based on the material, the commercial aerospace carbon brakes market has been segmented by rayon/petroleum pitch and polyacrylonitrile. Among various materials segments, the polyacrylonitrile segment will have the major market contribution followed by rayon/petroleum pitch during the forecast period. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is anticipated to be one of the major factor driving the commercial aerospace carbon brakes market during the forecast period.

Based on the aircraft type, the commercial aerospace carbon brakes market has been segmented by fixed-wing and rotary-wing. Furthermore, the fixed-wing segment is sub-segmented as wide-body aircraft, and narrow-body aircraft. Among various aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft market is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The rise in several new low-cost carriers generates demand for the narrow-body aircraft. Moreover, increased focus on fuel efficiency is also enhancing the growth of the commercial aircraft carbon brakes market during the forecast period.

Due to global warming and climate changes, aerospace companies and airlines have been bound to promote carbon-reducing measures and energy savings to control and manage greenhouse gas emission that have adverse ecological impacts. Furthermore, some airlines and aerospace companies are investing in energy-efficient technologies as an effective measure to reduce fuel consumption. For instance, in Feb. 2018, the UTC Aerospace Systems’ patented, “Duracarb” carbon heat sink material brakes, allow for 2,000 landings per overhaul related to 250 landings per overhaul for the present brake system. Its lifespan is eight times longer, significantly reducing maintenance time and cost. Moreover, the brakes are capable of handling higher stress and can absorb more heat energy than the existing carbon brakes, which increases the safety margin when stopping heavily-loaded airplanes. At present, carbon composite brake disks are being extensively used in the landing gear system due to their reduced weight, enhanced life, and comparatively low maintenance cost.

The introduction of Green Aircraft Taxiing Systems (EGTS) is a key trend in the market. Aircraft taxiing involves the movement of aircraft on the ground under its engine power. This process burns much fuel, and most aircraft use approximately 600 liters of fuel while taxiing for an average of 3.5 hours a day. As a result, many companies have started developing alternative electrically or hybrid driven methods to mitigate the excessive fuel consumption and emission impact during aircraft taxiing. For example, recently, Airbus S.A.S signed MOU with Honeywell and Safran to develop EGTS for A320 aircraft. The main landing gear wheels are typically equipped with motors for maximized performance, traction and agility which in turn requires an effective braking system. This further necessitates the use of carbon material for brakes.

Increasing commercial aircraft fleets, and better operational performance of carbon brakes over steel brakes are some of the key drivers of the commercial aircraft carbon brakes market. North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for carbon brakes due to large manufacturing base of largest commercial OEM and increasing retrofit aircraft market. However, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. Both OEM and aftermarket segments are likely to offer opportunity in the forecast period. Therefore, the commercial aircraft carbon brakes market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the commercial aircraft carbon brakes market are Crane Aerospace & Electronics (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Maritime Goodrich (U.S.), Meggitt (U.K), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Safran (France), Speedwerks (U.S.), SGL Group (Germany), TAE Aerospace, and UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.).

Scope of Report

The report for Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

