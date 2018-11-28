Global Cake Mixes Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Cake Mixes Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Cake Mixes Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Cake Mixes.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Cake Mixes Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Cake Mixes Market are Chelsea Milling Co, Continental Mills Inc., Kerry Group Plc., General Mills Inc., Associated British Foods Plc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Ingredion Incorporated and Hain Celestial.

Down Food Launched a Range of Layer Cake Mixes

In August 2018, Dawn foods have launched a range of America style layers cakes mixes available in three flavors. The new mixes enable bakers to create American style layers cakes in chocolate, white and vanilla flavours.

CSM Introduces Refreshed Cake Mixes in the UK

In January 2018, CSM bakery solutions have revamped its range of craigmillar cake mixes. CSM Bakery Solutions launched several cake mixes includes Craigmillar Madeira Cake Mix, Farmhouse Cake Mix, Chocolate Cake Mix, Complete Sponge Mix, Chocolate Crème Cake Mix, and Plain Crème Cake Mix and Rich Celebration Cake Mix.

Many Benefits Offered by Cake Mixes is Drive the Growth of Cake Mixes Market

Cake mixes have produced a variety of cake products quickly, easily and cost-effectively. There are several Benefits related cake mixes such as easy to make and less preparation time coupled growing disposable income of consumers are major key factors escalate the global cake mixes market. Additionally, changing food habits owing to modern lifestyle is anticipated to have more consumption of bakery products, which has increased the demand cake mixes market. Easy Availability of cake mixes in organized as well as unorganized retail sectors has a positive impact on market growth. However, salt and preservatives added to cake mix have a negative impact on the people’s health. This factor anticipated restraining the growth of the market. Going further, the rise in demand of organic cake mixes due to the gluten-free cake mix and low-calorie cake mixes coupled Growing health consciousness among the people across the globe create significant growth opportunities to the Cake Mixes market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific Is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region in Cake Mixes Market during Forecast Period

On the basis of geographic, North America region dominated the cake mixes market. Rising demand for the sugar-free products among the consumer in this region will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. Moreover, features of cake mix like ready to bake and good shelf life are anticipated to escalate the market in the North America region. The Asia Pacific is projected to have a rapid growth rate in the global cake mixes market over upcoming years owing to the rising urbanization. Furthermore, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience a sluggish growth rate in cake mixes market.