Vindhya Tiwari’s b’day bash – a ‘starry’ celebration

Actress Vindhya Tiwari celebrated her birthday with a bevy of television celebrities at her party on November 22nd. Her husband-to-be Neel Motwani planned an extravagant surprise party which included a detailed list of activities that lead up to the main birthday bash.

Present at the celebration were personalities Shaleen Bhanot, Mansi Srivastava, Jignesh Joshi, Alok Narula, Krrip Suri and his wife, Simran, Rupesh Sonar, Preet Naik and her husband Vishal, Mukul Harish, Divjot, TV producer Nivedita Basu and many more. All of them wished Vindhya a happy birthday and a great year ahead with Neel. The ones who couldn’t make it – Divyanka Tripathi, Meghna Naidu, Pearl Puri, Dimple Jhangiani, Pooja Singh, Munisha Khatwani, Sharad Malhotra, even her mother – sent in a sweet video message wishing Vindhya on her special day, which was compiled and viewed on a screen.

Speaking on the occasion, hubby-to-be Neel Motwani shares, “It was a long process to outline and execute a comprehensive plan like this one. But it was so, so worth it. I know she is a lover of surprises and this being her first birthday with me, I had to go all out! The smile on her face is priceless.”

Neel planned a lavish affair which a secretive car ride with gifts to the party venue where the birthday girl was greeted by her friends. If that wasn’t all, he also gifted her a special star named after her!

When asked about this, Vindhya shares, “I can’t believe he got a star named after me. I was so overjoyed to see all my closest friends there. It was a great night of fun and good wishes. It couldn’t have been any better.”

Vindhya and Neel recently announced that they will be tying the knot soon and the couple has become a favourite of everyone. The dates aren’t set yet but they plan to do it early next year.