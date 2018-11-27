Sodium Sulfate Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025 by Regions

27th November 2018 – Global Sodium Sulfate Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Sodium Sulfate is also termed as sodium sulphate (Na2SO4). It is a raw material mostly used in paper, detergent, glass, and by chemical manufacturers and used in all forms of detergents (liquid detergents are exceptional case) as a filling material. Further, it is one of the fundamentals of the frit in the glass industry. Sodium sulfate is extensively used in manufacturing pulps for the paper manufacturing industry.

Sodium Sulfate Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Sodium Sulfate industry is categorized based on product types such as Natural, Synthetic. Sodium Sulfate Market is categorized based on application into Oil Recovery, Soaps and detergents, Carpet Cleaners, Food Preservatives, Kraft Pulping, Textiles, Glass.

Sodium Sulfate Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe). North America has been at the forefront with regards to the market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Sodium Sulfate Market include Elementis, Saskatchewan Mining, Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Birla Cellulose, Lenzing Group, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa S.L., XinLi Chemical, Cooper Natural Resources, Minera De Santa Marta, S.A., Searles Valley Minerals, and Minerals Inc., Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S., Sodium Sanayii Anonim Sirketi. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

