Shelving Shop Group Provides Robust Shopfitting Accessories for Retail and Commercial Businesses

Shelving Shop Group specialises in robust and adaptable storage solutions for New Zealand businesses. The RMS Shop, one of their companies, is a leading importer and wholesaler of shopfitting accessories.

[CAMBERLEY, 27/11/2018] – RMS Shop is a prime source of high-quality shop fitting accessories. The company stocks a wide range of merchandising equipment, shelving hardware and shop fitting fixtures. Their products comply with the highest standards, providing commercial clients and retailers with long-lasting and durable shop accessories.

Because New Zealand is a hot spot for seismic activity, RMS shop fittings are designed with the country’s conditions in mind. RMS Shop’s shelving systems are manufactured to withstand earthquakes, providing businesses with robust and highly-stable products.

Some of RMS Shop’s products include wall channels, shelf brackets and slatwall and wall systems.

Quality wall brackets

RMS shop fittings allow businesses to display goods and items while keeping them protected and organised. The products help businesses maintain an easy-to-navigate store layout that emphasises and draws attention to products, while providing a strong support for display racks and wall mounts.

The wall brackets and channels come in a variety of different styles and finishes that are dependent on client specifications. RMS Shop has a dedicated service that designs specialised components for their shop fittings.

RMS Shop can accommodate numerous store layouts and designs. Their wall brackets and wall channels work seamlessly with regular supermarket shelves and racks, as well as high-end luxury displays.

About Shelving Shop Group

Shelving Shop Group is New Zealand’s storage specialist. For over 45 years, the company has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of commercial shelving, shop fittings and bulk storage.

Shelving Shop Group provides cost-effective bulk storage solutions for warehouses, retail stores and commercial establishments. They offer a wide range of products designed to maximise space and create efficiency in a business.

Shelving Shop Group’s products adhere to international safety standards, enabling them to withstand the most demanding environments. Clients can also expect a high degree of service, thanks to the company’s expertise in the field.

Learn more about Shelving Shop Group and their products and services at https://www.shelvingshopgroup.co.nz.