Future Electronics Issues Special Edition of Future Technology Magazine for AEU ‘18

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) November 27, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has issued a special edition of Future Technology Magazine (FTM) to showcase the latest products from their valued suppliers as part of the 2018 edition of its Advanced Engineering University.

Advanced Engineering University (AEU) is Future’s premier event for training the members of its Advanced Engineering Group on the latest technologies and applications from their partner suppliers. AEU ’18 was held from November 5 – 9 at Future’s corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The special edition of FTM contains 40 pages of the latest solutions from the best of Future’s supplier partners, including 15 new product introductions from Panasonic, Gemalto, Cypress, Abracon, and Sierra Wireless. The special issue was mailed to all FTM subscribers, as well as to all of Future’s 169 branches worldwide.

AEU ’18 contributed to Future’s Advanced Engineering Group becoming an even stronger representative and technical liaison for suppliers’ most critical products. Over 60 suppliers and 150 FAEs participated in AEU ’18.

Click here https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/ftm/connectivity/aeu to view an online copy of the special AEU ’18 edition of FTM. To learn more about Future Electronics’ custom-tailored engineering services, and to order from the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

