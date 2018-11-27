2018 Automated Optical Inspection System Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2023

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global automated optical inspection system market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 1,188 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent key players in the mask alignment system market include E V Group (Austria), Neutronix Inc (U.S.), SÜSS MicroTec AG (Germany), Aixtron SE (Germany), Applied Materials, Inc (U.S.), ASML Holding (Netherlands), Vistec Electron Beam GmbH (Germany), Veeco Instruments, Inc (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Market Highlights:

Automated optical inspection (AOI) system market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for high-quality electronic components across various industry verticals. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology and growing market for AOI solutions is adding fuel to the growth of the automated optical inspection system market.

Camtek Ltd., Nordson Corporation, Omron Corporation, Orbotech Ltd., and Saki Corporation are some of the leading players in the market. The automated optical inspection system market is also witnessing numerous partnerships and collaborations across the value chain in order to cater to increasing demands across various industries in different regions. Omron Corporation is a leading electronics manufacturer that sells a range of control equipment, automotive electronics, electronic components, social infrastructure, and healthcare solutions. The company is one of the leaders in the 2D AOI system market, offering innovative inspection solutions. The company majorly focusses on offering innovative solutions, keeping up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. The increasing push towards the miniaturization of printed circuit boards across different industry verticals is one major factor driving the growth of automated optical inspection system market.

Segmentations:

The global automated optical inspection system market is segmented by component, type, technology, and application. The application segment is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, medical devices, telecommunication, and others. Smart manufacturing and advancements in medical electronics are majorly fuelling the growth of automated optical inspection system market. Also, the emergence of 5G technology in telecommunication sector is further influencing the market growth.

However, growing demand for BGA technology in printed circuit board manufacturing is limiting the use of AOI systems for inspection. This could be one major factor restraining the growth of automated optical inspection system market. Also, the false call rate of image-based AOI systems is another factor that could cause hindrance in the growth of global automated optical inspection system market. However, changes in regulations of electronics manufacturing processes and modifications in design parameters could pose a major challenge in the growth of automated optical inspection system market.

