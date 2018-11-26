Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Worth 2,921.4 Million USD by 2023

“Meticulous Research” in its latest publication states that, the “Global NGS services Market is projected to reach USD 2,921.4 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.”

This Growth is primarily driven by plummeting cost of sequencing, need of skilled professionals for efficient NGS sample preparation and analysis, technological advancements in NGS services, increase in genome mapping programs, and high cost of sequencing infrastructures.

Thus, the explosive development of genomics technologies including micro arrays and advances in DNA sequencing, resulting in the advent of NGS provides opportunity to implement comprehensive chromosome screening approaches, consequently driving the growth of NGS services market.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Service Type (Targeted sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, ChIP-Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Methyl Sequencing, and Other Services),Technology [Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing (IOS), Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing (SMRT), Nanopore Sequencing, and True Single Molecule Sequencing (tSMS)], Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Agriculture & Animal Research, and Other Applications), End User (Academic& Research Institutes, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End Users) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts To 2023.

The geographical analysis provides detailed insights on the key trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the demographic & economic impact, government & private investments, market opportunities and forecast, and regulatory scenario. The geographical analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.

The report also notes that, “growing application of NGS technology in cancer and Agri genomics research for the analysis of complex sequencing data and rising demand for personalized medicine provides significant opportunities to NGS service providers.”

The key players analyzed in the NGS Services Market are Illumina, Inc.(U.S.), Qiagen N.V.(The Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), GATC Biotech AG (Germany), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India), GENEWIZ, Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) (China), SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India), MedGenome (India), DNA Link, Inc. (South Korea), Otogenetics Corporation (U.S.), Novogene Corporation (China), LGC Limited (U.K.), CD Genomics (U.S.), and SeqLL, LLC (U.S.).

