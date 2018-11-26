Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market 2018 Global Size, Historical Analysis, Recent Trends, Opportunity Assessment, Future Scope and Industry Growth

Market Synopsis:

Mobile virtual network operators are service providers that resell wireless network communication services using the infrastructure of a mobile network operator (MNO). This provides benefit to both mobile virtual network operators and mobile network operators. MNO contains an extra unused network bandwidth which they offer MVNO at a low price, thereby making optimum utilization of the unused network bandwidth. MVNO offer these services to end users without having any support infrastructure or paying the license fee to the government.

According to Market Research Future, the Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is segmented into type, service, and infrastructure.

By type, the market is segmented into reseller, and service operator. A reseller is a third party arrangement selling the services of a network provider/operator. Service operator, on the other hand, have the same controls as the network operators, without the obligation of an operator-level regulation, and network engineering.

By service, the market is segmented into network routing, customer care, billing & collection, handset management (2G, 3G, 4G), and marketing & sales. Network routing refers to the foundation of routes that data packets take on their way to a particular destination. Network routing can be applied to data exchange on the Internet, over 3G or 4G networks used for telecommunication. The 2G technology introduced call and text encryption, plus data services like SMS, picture messages, and MMS. 3G is used for faster data-transmission speed in more data-demanding ways such as video calling and mobile internet. With the implementation of 4G, some 3G features are removed, such as the spread spectrum radio technology. 5G is a not-yet-implemented wireless technology which is expected to improve 4G technology.

5G promises significantly faster data rates, higher connection density, much lower latency, among other improvements.

Major Key Players:

• Virgin Mobile (U.S.)

• Tracfone Wireless, Inc. (U.S.)

• RedPocket Mobile (U.S.)

• AirVoice Wireless (U.S)

• FreedomPop (U.S.)

• Freenet AG (Germany)

• KDDI Mobile (U.S.)

• Polkomtel Plus (Poland)

• Tesco Mobile Ltd (U.K)

• Kajeet, Inc (U.S.)

Other player in markets are AT&T (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), Lyca Mobile Group (U.K.), T-Mobile AG (U.S.), CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited (Hong-Kong), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), Tracfone Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Segmentation:

• Global mobile virtual network operator market can be segmented as follows:

• Segmentation by Type: resellers and service operators

• Segmentation by Service: Network routing, customer care, Billing & collection, handset management (2G, 3G, 4G), and marketing & sales.

• Segmentation by Infrastructure: Skinny MVNO, Thin MVNO, Thick MVNO and Full MVNO

Regional Analysis:

The global market for mobile virtual network operator is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. The geographical analysis of data-as-a-service market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia Pacific is dominating the global mobile virtual network operator market with the largest market share due to growth in telecom industries of the region. The emerging economies in the region such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China are making more efforts to expand and modernize the telecommunication services. South East Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines are further presumed to contribute to the regional market expansion over the forecast period. Countries like Japan, Malaysia, and Australia growing in advanced cellular networks are expected to play a major role in the market expansion in Asia Pacific. In Japan, MVNO offers services such as remote management of vending machines, online gaming, M2M, and surveillance, among others.

The MVNO market in Europe is majorly encouraged by government regulators and their favorable support to the region. The regulators see MVNO as a way to reduce price and increase competition. A trend of MVNOs being used directly as a regulatory instrument can also be seen in the region. Countries such as the U.K, Germany, and the Netherlands are projected to impact regional growth in a positive manner over the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

• Industry Investors

• Mobile Network Operators

• Mobile Manufacturers

• Terminal Manufacturers

• Media Companies

• OTT Players

