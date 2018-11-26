Award-winning Short Film Justaju (The Longing) ft. Mr. Prakash Jha released today on “THE SHORT CUTS” YouTube channel

Justaju (The Longing), the second short film under NSM Productions has been

released on 23 rd November, 2018. The film has been released on The Short Cuts

channel on YouTube and is open to all viewers.

Justaju is a day in the life of Valmiki, an old retired professor who has little in life to

look forward to. Standing at thirty minutes, the film encompasses loneliness in its most nascent form, and yet cleverly juxtaposes it with spurs of excitement to underline the former more clearly. So much so, that the lines between natural and supernatural, begin to blur.

Directed by Mudassir Mashalkar and produced by Nisha Sujan Malik , the film has

a very interesting mix of cast, including veteran filmmaker Prakash Jha, actress

Sarika and seasoned actors like Shishir Sharma, Onkar Das Manikpuri, and

Saharsh Shukla. The film has also given opportunities to the upcoming actors

Aayushi Lahiri and Varun Tewari who have remarkable performances.

Justaju (the Longing) has been selected and appreciated in Festivals like

Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival, Smita Patil Documentary and

Short Film Festival, Rajasthan International Film Festival, New Jersey

Indian and International Film Festival, the Dadasaheb Phalke International

Film Festival and the Noida International Film Festival.

It has also been recognized on with Best Actor (Male) Award at Mumbai Shorts

International Film Festival along with the New Jersey Indian and International Film

Festival and Honourable Jury Mention at Noida International Film Festival along with

the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.