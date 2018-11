SISTec-Ratibad Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering organised an Expert talk on

“Artificial Intelligence”. The eminent speaker for the lecture was Shri Manish Pandey, Principal Consultant Program-Management, MAP_IT, Bhopal. SISTec aims to conduct such events to give in-depth knowledge of the promising technologies to the engineering students.

