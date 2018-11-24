2019 Asia-Pacific Flooring Brand Conference & Exhibition (FMT 2019)

Date: May 9th-11th, 2019

Venue: Guangzhou China Import and Export Fair Complex (Area B)

Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

China, a Major Exporter of PVC Floors

Recently, PVC floors are capturing a increasingly large share in China’s flooring materials exports. It has been reported that a lot of PVC floors products that sells in the millions globally are actually made-in-China. Experts observe that most PVC floors manufacturers cluster in Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Shanghai, and etc, whose long-stretching coastlines are perfect for exporting.

Review of FMT 2018

FMT 2018 and its co-located relevant trades shows together received 350+ exhibitors on a 33,000 sq.m show floor. Our feature exhibitors included 3trees, Carpoly, Supe, Widehigh, Linsu Floor, Ipaul, ACT, Jiangli, Yuanheng, Haoyuan, KCC, Vivaturf, MONDO, Tonwell, Lianchuang, Zhengbang, Bander, Canfast, Hancai, SPR, Topu, and etc. The show recorded 18,000+ visits in 3 days, marking the highest record in the show’s history.

Preview of FMT 2019

FMT 2019 and its co-located events are expecting 500+ exhibitors to spread over the joint show floor of 40,000 sq.m. The live activity 2019 Asia-Pacific Flooring Brand Conference is the biggest highlight of the show, estimated to attract the whole nation’s attention!

Co-located Trade Shows

FMT 2019 with its co-located trade fairs will give you the most comprehensive set of flooring solutions!

▪ The 9th Asia-Pacific Floor Fair

▪ 2019 Guangzhou International Paint & Coatings Fair

▪ 2019 Guangzhou Sports Venues & Floor Suppliers Fair

Exhibition Scope

▪ Elastic Flooring

▪ Sports Flooring

▪ Carpet

▪ Floor Materials: Industrial & Commercial Flooring

▪ Flooring Equipment

▪ Supporting Facilities

▪ Floor Production & Maintenance