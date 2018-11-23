Smartphone TV Market 2018-2022: with Focus on future Scope and Historical Analysis

Market Highlights

Smartphone TV market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of data analytics and rapid growth in the use of smartphones and digital platforms. Major driving factor in the growth of smartphone TV market is the increasing user base on social media platform. Owing to this, the pay TV is expected to dominate the video content market.

Smartphone TV is basically TV watched on a smartphone. It offers live streaming of video content on the handheld smartphone anytime and anywhere. Rapid growth in smartphone TV market is owing to the rising availability of high-speed data services such as 3G, 4G, and 5G. Owing to this, users now prefer watching videos and TV on their smartphones.

Major factors driving the growth of smartphone TV market is the increasing use of smartphones and tablets around the globe. The media and entertainment industry has been one of the fastest growing sectors globally. Due to the popularity of OTT content, there is a significant growth in the smartphone TV market. Increasing demand in video TV subscriptions is driving the growth of smartphone TV market. Smartphone TV providers are expected to diversify their service offering in order to gain competitive edge over other competitors in their respective markets. Major challenges faced in smartphone TV market are the power consumption and processing power. Power consumption is increased due to continuous viewing of content on smartphones, hence battery is easily drained. Other challenge is that the processing power of the smartphone needs to be high, as viewing TV on smartphone will not be supported by a simple phone. Moreover, the display resolution needs to be high as the screen size is supposed to be small.

The other restraining factor in the growth of smartphone TV market is the connectivity services. If the connectivity is not high speed, then there will hindrance in the growth of smartphone TV market.

The global smartphone TV as a service market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global smartphone TV market, Asia Pacific has been the leading revenue generator in the global smartphone TV market and is leading the smartphone TV market. Moreover, Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and increasing investments in the smartphone TV market. Within Asia Pacific, smartphone TV market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing number of smartphone users in countries such as Japan, China and India.

The smartphone TV market has been segmented on the basis of usage and service. The service segment is further bifurcated into free-to-air and pay TV services. Out of which pay TV services dominated the market and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Whereas free-to-air service segment of the smartphone TV market is expected to witness a decline in market share due to growing consumer preference for premium video content or TV channels.

Smartphone TV Market Segmentation

The smartphone TV market has been segmented on the basis of usage and service. The pay TV services accounted for more than half of the total market of smartphone TV market. This is owing to the rising availability of high-speed data services such as 3G, 4G, and 5G.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

Smartphone TV market can be segmented on the basis of usage and service. The usage segment is further bifurcated into fixed, nomadic and mobile. Fixed is watching content while not moving, nomadic is watching the content while walking and mobile is watching the content while in a car or moving bus. Most smartphones today are TV enabled and this has led to a significant growth in the smartphone TV market. Low costs and convenient access of video content have been major factors driving the growth of smartphone TV market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of smartphone TV market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in smartphone TV market in Asia Pacific attributes to the growing investments in the smartphone TV market and increasing use of mobiles and tablets in that region.

