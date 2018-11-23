Photoresists Market Report 2018: Meticulous Growth Opportunities With Potentiality In Business Review By 2025

Photoresists are photosensitive materials that are used in photolithography and photo-patterning processes. These are used to transfer pattern from photomask onto the surface to form patterned coating when exposed to light.

Some of the major players in the photoresist market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), Fujifilm Electronics Material Co., Ltd. (Japan), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), JSR Corporation (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Sumitomo Chemicals Co., LTD. (Japan).

This report focuses on the Photoresists in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

JSR Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Fujifilm Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Merck Az Electronics Materials

Allresist GmbH

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Microchemicals GmbH

Other Industry Players

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

ARF Immersion Photoresist

ARF Dry Photoresist

KRF Photoresist

G-Line & I-Line Photoresist

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Semiconductors & ICS

LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

Others

