Light Field Market 2018-2023– Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

The global light field market is growing rapidly. The growing penetration of smartphones, consumer electronics, and others is gaining momentum in the light field market. The light field with 360 degree capturing technologies with high definition photo is gaining popularity among users. Light field camera with high resolution is used for capturing a wide range of images, sharp focus, and video surveillance. Light field technology is widely used in various sectors, such as military and defense, media and entertainment, and healthcare, among other applications, which are propelling the light field market growth.

Synthetic aperture radar and digital Light Field Market technology are gaining demand in the light field market. Synthetic aperture radar is integrated with light field technology that is used to carry out computationally intensive operations for providing high-resolution image. Real-time image generation from light field displays is expected to boost the market growth of light field in the upcoming years. By region, the global light field market is analyzed across key geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, among others. In the North American region, light field is gaining demand from various technologies including 3D, virtual reality technologies, and others.

Global Light Field Market Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global light field market: Light Field Lab, Inc. (U.S.), Avegant Corporation (U.S.), FoVI 3D Inc. (U.S.), Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), Cannon Inc. (Japan), Lytro, Inc. (U.S.), OTOY (U.S.), Leia (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Raytrix GmbH (Germany), Holografika (Hungary), Pelican Imaging Corp. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Lumii (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Ricoh Innovations Corp. (U.S.), among others.

Global Light Field Market Segmentation

The global light field market is segmented into technology, verticals, and region. The technology segment is sub-segmented into imaging solution, light field display, and others. The verticals segment is sub-segmented into military and defense, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others. The market is spanned across regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of light field market is studied for regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. The light field market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing adoption of machine learning technologies and artificial intelligence, which are propelling the market growth to a large extent. The light field market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period due to increasing penetration of advanced technology-based photographic devices among users in these region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, and India, are the emerging light field markets, which are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience:

Light field companies

Light field providers

3D animation vendors

3D animation service providers

Computer graphics developers

System integrators and third-party vendors

Government bodies

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

End-users/enterprise-users

