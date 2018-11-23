Grey Orange’s warehouse management robotic system- the smartest warehouse solution!

Since, a couple of decades, the majority of the supply chain industries were struggling with their output to be following the market demands. The evolution of warehouse automation service provider was a dire of the market then. With exceptional grade warehouse automation products, today, the industries are accomplishing their commitment to real-time order fulfilment.

On similar lines, Grey Orange stepped in this domain to assist their potent industries with automated warehouses. The efficiency of Grey Orange, coupled with artificial intelligence lead to the introduction of Robotic Goods-to-person enriched warehouse automation robots.

Promulgating their warehouse automation robots was a considerable challenge before Grey Orange. With an exceptionally brilliant team of warehouse automation professionals, Grey Orange executed the product promotion in an efficient manner. Today, the autonomous mobile robots from Grey Orange is the leading warehouse automation product in the market. Robotic Goods-to-person technology drives and co-ordinates the functionality of these robots.

Warehouse execution software forms a significant part of automation service rendered by Grey Orange. It functions as the central co-ordinator accomplishing the role of warehouse managers for a complete and effective warehouse solution.

With an assured and stringent quality check on each stage, Grey Orange stands unique with their unbeatable product quality and service efficacy. Every single unit of every product manufactured at Grey Orange undergoes a strict quality check parameter to maintain the brand status in the market. Affordability of products makes Grey Orange to be reckoned as the best supply chain automation service provider in the market.

Besides their headquarters, Grey Orange promulgates their warehouse management robotic systems across the borders. Industries already in a tie with the Grey Orange’s warehouse automation service are enjoying a high return on market investment. Clinching in a huge clientele within a short span of time was a dream come true for this supply chain automation service provider. Today, the products of Grey Orange speaks for their market value and standard of their services.

Grey Orange’s Robotic Goods-to-person technology receives an appraisal for their quality and dedicated service. The team is highly co-operative in matters related to warehouse automation. Reach the time for your warehouse consultation and analyse the type of warehouse automation that fits in the best for your industrial warehouse.

Products of Grey Orange available in the market:

Butler

Butler PickPal

Linear Sorter

Pick Put to Light

Products of Grey Orange are a blend of Robotic Goods-to-person technology and artificial intelligence. Escalating warehouse productivity with Grey Orange’s robotic warehouse system is proving a boon for the automation industries.

The warehouse sortation systems from Grey Orange are a blend of unmatched throughputs and driven by a high-quality software. With the efficient Grey Orange’s warehouse management system, it becomes easier for the entrepreneurs to track their warehouse sortation logistics.

Further, the process of order replacement and return is easy with Grey Orange. The entire process is structured to facilitate their customer’s ease.

Connect with Grey Orange today, to automate your industrial warehouse with latest warehouse management robotic systems.

Website :

https://www.greyorange.com/warehouse-sorting-system

Address :

Orient Bestech Business Tower, 2nd Floor, NH8, Sector 34, Block A, Gurugram, Haryana 122004

Phone :

(+91) 124-421-1500

(+91) 124-392-6800

Email Id :

sales@greyorange.com