Global Sorbitan Esters Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2016 – 2026

Sorbitan, an end product of dehydration of sorbitol is an emulsifying agent. Sorbitan esters also called as spans are nonionic surfactants and acts as emulsifying agents. Sorbitan esters are widely used in personal and consumer care products. The properties of sorbitan esters include formulation flexibility, enhanced stability and higher compatibility with materials. Also, sorbitan esters act as solubilizer, dispersants, wetting agents, electrolyte tolerant. Sorbitan esters along with ethoxylated sorbitan ester (polysorbates) are used in ice creams, icings, chocolate, and fillings. Sorbitan esters are also widely used in cosmetics and other personal care products, some of which includes skin care, hair care, makeup bases and foundations, shampoos, powders, deodorants. The sorbitan esters market is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period due to a growth of end user industry.

The global sorbitan esters market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for personal care products and consumer care products. Besides, standards from FDA, also aid in the growth of sorbitan esters market. Growth in a bakery and confectionary industry also boost the global sorbitan esters market since it is widely used as emulsifiers in ice-creams and other confectionary products.

Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2161

The global sorbitan esters market is segmented on the basis of sorbitan ester type, application and end user.

Based on the sorbitan ester type, the global sorbitan esters market is segmented into:

Sorbitan Tristearate(STS)

Sorbitan monostearate (SMS)

Sorbitan Monooleate(SMO)

Sorbitan trioleate(STO)

Sorbitan monopalmitate (SMP)

Sorbitan monolaurate (SML)

Based on the application, the global sorbitan esters market is segmented into:

Skin care creams and lotions

Hair care

Deodorants/ Antiperspirants

Cosmetics

Others

p>Based on the end user, global sorbitan esters market is segmented into:ul>

Consumer Care

li>Personal Care

Bakery and Confectionary

Pharmaceutical

The global sorbitan ester market is geographically divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.North America holds a major share of sorbitan esters market in terms of consumption. The presence of companies such as L’Oreal, Unilever, Procter and Gamble boost the sorbitan esters market. Followed by North America is Europe, APAC, Latin America and MEA.

Access Report With TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2161

Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global sorbitan esters market are Croda International Plc, Lonza, World Chem Industries, KLK OLEO, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. etc.